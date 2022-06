LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For more than 40 years, Miss Major Griffin-Gracy has been recognized globally for her fierce commitment to the gay civil rights movement of transgender women. A visionary, trendsetter, and an activist, Griffin-Gracy can easily be defined as these things. But who is she really? Griffin-Gracy says knew at an earlier age who she was and soon realized that it would be up her to help shape how the world views and accepts her and people who saw themselves as she did.

