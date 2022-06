Prineville's Grocery Outlet will join other stores throughout the chain in its annual fundraiser, which this year will benefit the local Family Access NetworkPrineville's Grocery Outlet will be taking donations during a monthlong campaign to fight hunger that is slated to start this week. "Every Grocery Outlet in the business does Independence from Hunger fundraisers," explained Rhonda Bourgo, who owns the local store with her husband, Lambert. "We pick a partner in our community, and we raise funds to then turn around and give to that partner." This year, the Prineville Grocery Outlet store selected the local Family Access Network...

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO