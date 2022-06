NEW YORK -- A New York father is especially thankful this Father's Day. He's the first patient in the Northeast to receive a triple transplant for a new heart, lungs and kidney.Steve Quinn is grateful he can now be the dad he wants to be with his daughter Ciara."I was basically like observing her life, instead of participating it," Quinn said.The 40-year-old suffers from a rare autoimmune disorder that causes the immune system to attack the lungs and kidneys. He received a new kidney in his 20's and his health was good. But a few months ago, he started...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO