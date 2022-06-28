ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer sizzles at this creative hub

Creative Liberties, based on a foundation of artists helping artists, presents an Open Studio on July 7. Guests can meet artists, watch them work, purchase art and enjoy sips and bites and inspired conversation.

On July 23, the “Christmas in July” event features handmade holiday gift options, festive activities and an interactive ornament-creating event.

Creative Liberties was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, two artists and art educators. Goodwill explains that they launched this venture to empower regional artists with a variety of business services and studio and exhibition opportunities. The Creative Liberties Artist Studios is a collective, communal space that provides work and display space for local artists. There are also display walls available for non-studio artists to rent.

Monthly artist markets provide an opportunity for local artists to sell their work and will resume in October.

Nine artists have made the Creative Liberties Artist Studios their artistic workspace. These include: Jenny Berry (oil painting); Elizabeth Goodwill (book art, fiber art and mixed media); Barbara Gerdeman (photography, acrylic painting, and mixed media); Donna Bergman (collage and mixed media); Lisa DiFranza (acrylic painting, gouache, and mixed media); Traci Kegerreis (acrylic painting, collage and mosaics); Sandy Koolkin (acrylic fluid painting, watercolor and fiber art); Jay Li (pastel portraiture) and Judy Levine (jewelry design, collage and photography).

