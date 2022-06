RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Storms taper off through the evening and skies become mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for many with a few in the low 60s. Thursday will be much cooler across the region. Rapid City will have highs right around 80° by the afternoon. Many others will range from the 70s to the 80s with the warmest air out toward the Badlands, where spots could get to the mid to upper 80s by afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are likely.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO