Riverside, CA

The Front Bottomss event in Riverside, CA Oct 07, 2022 – pre-sale password

tmpresale.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Front Bottoms presale password is now on our site: While this special presale opportunity exists, you have the chance to...

www.tmpresale.com

multihousingnews.com

Sun Communities Buys Southern California MHC for $18M

HARRI5 brokered the sale of Bel Air Estates, an over 55 community in Menifee. Sun Communities has expanded its Southern California portfolio with the acquisition of Bel Air Estates, a manufactured housing community in Menifee, Calif. Public records show a local private investor sold the 200-site community for $18 million. HARRI5 brokered the transaction.
MENIFEE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

First U.S. American Ninja Warrior Park Comes to Santa Ana

The country’s first American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park will open next month at Santa Ana’s MainPlace Mall. The 17,000-square-foot location, slated to open July 8, is modeled after the NBC competition show in which contestants navigate obstacle courses including “monkey swings, spider walls, tilting logs and floating bridges.”
SANTA ANA, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Riverside, CA
Entertainment
City
Riverside, CA
4newsplus.com

RED, WHITE & BOOM: Where To See Fireworks This Independence Day

The Tri-Community is a fairly quiet place to spend the Fourth of July, due to firework bans and extremely high fire warnings in place, but if you are itching for a place to see a spectacular fireworks display then there are plenty of Independence Day celebrations within driving distance that are happening this year:
VICTORVILLE, CA
daytrippen.com

Silverado Canyon Cafe Rustic Orange County Diner

Silverado Canyon Cafe is located in the tiny town of Silverado in the hills above Orange County. It’s hard to believe that less than 20 miles from Disneyland, such a place still exists. The food here is your basic diner fare hamburgers, sandwiches, and breakfast items. Most customers are...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
claremont-courier.com

Celebrating 60 years of marriage

Jerry and Maury Feingold, of Claremont, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 7. They marked the occasion by hosting a family dinner that included each of their three children, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. Their wedding ceremony and reception took place July 7, 1962 at the Temple of Aaron...
CLAREMONT, CA
#The Front Bottoms#Passwords
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Menifee, CA

Experience the best things to do in Menifee in Riverside County, California. It's a perfect haven for those wishing to get away from the commotion and pollution of the city and just rest and enjoy a holiday. During the 1700s, the Luiseno and Pechanga Native Americans first inhabited the area.
MENIFEE, CA
newsmirror.net

Friday is Salute to Freedom at Past Pleasures Car show

Past Pleasures Car Club will host its monthly car show Friday, July 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Yucaipa Center – 33600 Yucaipa Blvd. This is always a great outing for spectators of all ages. This month, in addition to the display of pre-1980 vehicles, the theme is a Salute to Freedom Night.
YUCAIPA, CA
KTLA.com

Mystery illness running rampant through Inland Empire donkeys

Come to Reche Canyon and you’re likely to cross paths with a wild burro, hundreds of which roam parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. But recently, many have started showing troubling symptoms, including “bubbling mouth, bubbling noses and some respiratory illness,” said Chad Cheatam, vice president of Donkeyland, a nonprofit that offers sanctuary to the burros.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
citynewsgroup.com

Loma Linda Florist Says Farewell

My name is Jim, the owner of Loma Linda Florist located on 10559 Anderson Street in Loma Linda. Recently, my staff (who I refer to as my family) and I came to the decision that it is time that Loma Linda Florist will be closing its doors. You see, all of us at the shop have devoted endless hours and years to the flower industry and now it’s time to retire. Having been so involved with multiple parts of this beautiful industry it has fulfilled many dreams and created many memories for us and for you, our customers. With this being said, and most importantly, I want to thank you for supporting Loma Linda Florist and letting us get to share in those special moments when only flowers can say what we feel. Again and again, I say thank you, and it comes from my heart.
LOMA LINDA, CA
cityofhesperia.us

Tire Amnesty Day is Back!

Tire Amnesty Day gives Hesperia residents a chance to recycle up to nine passenger and light-truck tires per household, FREE of charge. Location: Across the street from Advance Disposal, located at 17105 Mesa Street (enter from Santa Fe) Time: 7:30 am - 12:00 pm. Guidelines & Restrictions:. These events are...
HESPERIA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Burglars Disable Alarm Systems at Three San Dimas Restaurants

Thieves temporarily disabled alarm systems and burglarized three restaurants in San Dimas. Surveillance video from early Sunday morning shows four men breaking into La Villa Kitchen. The burglars, wearing dark clothing and hoodies, entered the restaurant by smashing through the glass front door and used flashlights to search for valuable...
SAN DIMAS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Upland apartments sell for $82 million

Foothill Ridge, a 232-unit apartment complex in Upland, has been sold for $82 million. Institutional Property Advisors, a division or Marcus & Millichap, negotiated the sale, according to a statement. The sale breaks down to $353,448 per unit. The seller was Virtu Investments, an apartment fund manager in Carlsbad with...
UPLAND, CA
daytrippen.com

Cooks Corner Orange County Roadhouse

Cooks Corner has been serving grub at the entrance to Live Oak Canyon Road in Orange County since the 1920s. Cooks became a full bar when prohibition ended in 1933. Back then, this part of Orange County was out in the middle of nowhere; today, tracts of homes are slowly surrounding the property.
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Animal Service Officers Sturgess and Sanchez are honored by city

Animal Service Officers Adam Sturgess and Carmen Sanchez were chosen to be the Non-Sworn Employees of the Month for April by the Fontana Police Department. They were honored at a recent Fontana City Council meeting because of their ability to safely control and capture two very large and extremely aggressive dogs on April 4.
FONTANA, CA
davisvanguard.org

Final Arguments Made in Jack in the Box Murders; Jury Out

RIVERSIDE, CA – Closing arguments were made here in Riverside County Superior Court this week in the trial of Kamyron Barnett and Desmond Ochoa, alleged accomplices to the shooter Jared Contreras, in the March 7, 2018, murder of “JJ and Eli” in an alleged gang violence case.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

