The Front Bottomss event in Riverside, CA Oct 07, 2022 – pre-sale password

My name is Jim, the owner of Loma Linda Florist located on 10559 Anderson Street in Loma Linda. Recently, my staff (who I refer to as my family) and I came to the decision that it is time that Loma Linda Florist will be closing its doors. You see, all of us at the shop have devoted endless hours and years to the flower industry and now it’s time to retire. Having been so involved with multiple parts of this beautiful industry it has fulfilled many dreams and created many memories for us and for you, our customers. With this being said, and most importantly, I want to thank you for supporting Loma Linda Florist and letting us get to share in those special moments when only flowers can say what we feel. Again and again, I say thank you, and it comes from my heart.

LOMA LINDA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO