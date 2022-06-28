ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

166 Jacksonville-area students named to SIUE dean's list

By Laurie Bosworth
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There have been 166 Jacksonville-area students named to the spring semester dean's list at Southern Illinois University...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Holiday, Turner win local Madison County Board contests

A number of contested races for Madison County Board have been decided. Michael Turner of Godfrey beat Ray Wesley of Alton on the Republican ticket for the District 7 seat, 68% - 32%. The neighboring 8th District covers a large part of Alton. Incumbent Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. fended off...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Republican Korte wins 112th

Republican Jennifer Korte will move on to the General Election in November to face incumbent Democrat Katie Stuart of Edwardsville in the contest to represent the 112th District in the Illinois House of Representatives. Korte beat Granite City’s Joe Hackler 68% - 32%. Korte has a bachelor’s degree in...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia, IL
State
Virginia State
City
Jacksonville, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Palmyra, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren Illinois looking to help local veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A utility company is helping those who protected and served our country. Ameren Illinois held a veterans outreach event at Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois in Peoria today. This program allowed veterans to come in and learn about programs to reduce their energy bills. Ameren...
PEORIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Local restaurant to host mural contest

Are you a so-called starving artist? Would you like to have your work displayed on the side of a busy restaurant building? Martin’s Tunes and Eats in Wood River is hosting a contest for one artist to paint the side of their building and create a Community Wall. Martin’s...
WOOD RIVER, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Harris
Person
Adam Morris
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Keller's Farmstand in Collinsville has fresh corn

Tim's Travels: Keller's Farmstand in Collinsville has fresh corn. Tim’s Travels: Keller’s Farmstand in Collinsville …. Travelers face rising costs, flight delays as July …. Missouri voters will need photo ID to cast ballot …. SSM Health Medical Minute: Rate of high blood pressure …. Lambert sees flight...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College
My Journal Courier

Beardstown senior community is accepting applications

BEARDSTOWN — A new Beardstown senior facility is accepting applications for its independent-living community. St. Anne Residence, 309 E. Ninth St., is a two-story, wheelchair-accessible apartment community. It features 23 one-bedroom, pet-friendly apartments with full kitchen and bath, a community room, an on-site laundry and a library.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
southernillinoisnow.com

Election news from the rest of South Central Illinois

Carlyle residents approved a half-cent sales tax to pay for a new pool complex, 428 to 122. The new pool will cost $4.3-million and will replace the current complex built in 1955 that has numerous problems. There was only one contested race in Clinton County, with an incumbent going down...
CARLYLE, IL
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy