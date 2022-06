June 28, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is proud to announce that the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office has been recognized as a Top Workplace for the second consecutive year by the StarTribune. Additionally, the Office climbed the rankings from 51st place in 2021 to 9th place this year among midsize organizations, which employ 150-499 staff. This is the second workplace honor bestowed on the Attorney General’s Office this year, as it also was named a Top Workplace USA in February 2022.

