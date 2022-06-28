ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Fifty U.S. High School Skilled Trades Teachers are Finalists for $1.25 Million in Cash Prizes

redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES – Fifty public high school skilled trades teachers were named as finalists today for Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. A total of $1.25 million in cash prizes will be awarded in October, when the field is narrowed down to 20 winners. “We...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 2

CBS Minnesota

Proposed legislation will aim to close legal gap after several Minnesota families lose savings to pool contractor

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation has sparked state action to protect your money and property.         We introduced you to several families who paid for a backyard pool and have nothing to show for the tens of thousands of dollars paid.Our reports drew attention from the attorney general's office, and now from law enforcement and lawmakers.MORE: "Our yard is ruined": More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurchFamily after family told WCCO how they sacrificed and saved, and spent their life savings to build a place for their...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Q&A with Leigh Finke, who could be Minnesota’s first out trans lawmaker

Leigh Finke has worked in politics and activism for years — volunteering for campaigns, organizing, and most recently working for the ACLU. But being a candidate herself is new. Finke, a single mom who lives in a rented home in the Midway neighborhood of St. Paul, will be on the August primary ballot to be […] The post Q&A with Leigh Finke, who could be Minnesota’s first out trans lawmaker appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Gia Vang Leaves KARE 11: Where Is the Minnesota News Anchor Going?

Gia Vang is more than just a journalist. She’s one of the most illustrious personalities among the Asian-American and Hmong communities. She acknowledges her heritage and community wherever she goes, which is also what she did during her time at KARE 11 in Minnesota. Sadly, it’s time for Minneapolis to bid farewell to this amazing anchor. Gia Vang wrapped her last day at KARE 11 in June 2022 after announcing her departure from the station. Her followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Minnesota. Vang provided answers for all her social media followers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So

Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300...
bulletin-news.com

Twin Cities Attorney Looks into Minnesota’s Links to the Watergate Scandal

Despite the fact that the Watergate Hotel is more than a thousand miles away, Twin Cities attorney Marshall Tanick has been touring the metropolitan area this summer to give presentations on Minnesota’s connections to the notorious incident in American political history that contributed to the ouster of a sitting president.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota given more than 700 acres near the St. Croix River

Photo: A view of the St. Croix River from a 729-acre property near Chisago City, Minn. The Trust for Public Land announced Tuesday that it has donated the land to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to be managed as part of the Chengwatana State Forest. Minnesota Department of Natural...
MINNESOTA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

How George Floyd Died and What Happened Next

Floyd, 46, was raised in Houston, Texas, but was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The six-foot-seven “gentle giant” was a brilliant football and basketball player in high school and now a father of two daughters and a son. When Floyd was arrested for aggravated robbery in Harris County...
HOUSTON, TX
redlakenationnews.com

Anoka-Hennepin school board may boost staff, dip into reserve fund

The Anoka-Hennepin school board is considering a nearly $600 million spending plan for next year as Superintendent David Law wraps up his eight-year tenure leading the state's largest district. District officials expect they'll spend about $596 million while bringing in a little more than $569 million in revenue. That means...
ANOKA, MN
NewsBreak
High School
valleynewslive.com

Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11. Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Witness rattled but not surprised by Oakdale theater shooting

OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) -- A gunman is on the run after opening fire inside a suburban Twin Cities movie theater.The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Marcus Cinema in Oakdale. A 23-year-old man from Hugo was hurt and is expected to recover. Investigators don't believe the shooting was random. Robert Baril, a comedian, was inside the movie theater with his wife. They were enjoying a date night watching the new Elvis biopic when shots rang out. "On the one hand, it's unexpected," he said. "On the other hand, it's like, why wouldn't you expect it at this point? [Shootings] happen at schools, churches. "Gun violence is happening more often in Minnesota. Crime analysts are reporting 78 homicides this year across Minnesota, that's keeping pace with the record 201 killings last year. Meanwhile, Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis is reporting a 50% jump in how often they treat "penetrating trauma wounds," which include gunshots. While Baril says he'll go back to a theater soon, he'll probably choose to sit by an aisle or an exit. "It's this eerie, unsettling feeling I suppose," he said. "What are you going to do aside from just not leaving your home?" 
OAKDALE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

YMCA OFFERS TIPS FOR SAFE SWIMMING FOR FOURTH OF JULY HOLIDAY WEEKEND AND SUMMER

Minneapolis, MN – The YMCA of the North, a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, provides water safety tips to help kids, teens, adults and families enjoy lakes, rivers and pools during the Fourth of July holiday weekend and throughout the summer months.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Shooting in suburban St. Paul movie theater Tuesday

OAKDALE, Minn. — Police in the St. Paul suburb of Oakdale are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot inside Marcus Cinema there Tuesday evening. When police arrived, the victim was found in one of theaters with gunshot wounds. The suspected shooter had reportedly fled the theater prior to...
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why is golf so hard?

NORTH OAKS, Minn. -- Golf season is in full swing in Minnesota.  And the sport is exploding in popularity. According to the National Golf Federation, one in three Americans over the age of 6 played, watched, listened to or read about golf in 2021.That's 106 million people.It's a game that's alluring, it's a game that's exciting. But it's also a game that can be, well, frustrating.Phil Anderson is a PGA pro at North Oaks and will soon be general manager at Hazeltine National Golf Club. "I think there's like three or four components I think that make it a little bit...
NORTH OAKS, MN

Comments / 0

