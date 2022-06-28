ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Fatal collision on North Chester Avenue

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QssJL_0gO4IehK00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a vehicle and pedestrian left at least one person dead, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page.

CHP says, the collision happened just before 9 p.m. on North Chester Avenue near Decatur Street.

The driver told CHP, the victim walked in front of his vehicle and he was unable to stop. Lifesaving measures were performed, but the victim died at the scene. The victim was not using a crosswalk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Crash blocking lanes on northbound Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on northbound Highway 99 is blocking three to four lanes near California Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and involves an SUV and Jeep Cherokee, officers said. There were complaints of neck and back pain.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP deploying extra officers for July 4 holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive the speed limit and deploying extra officers to look out for distracted or impaired drivers over the Fourth of July holiday. Last year, the CHP arrested 997 people statewide for driving while impaired during the agency’s 78-hour maximum-enforcement period, according to a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Taft Highway reopens after vehicle fire

UPDATE: The highway has reopened. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A burning car was blocking traffic Wednesday on Taft Highway at Tupman Road, according to California Highway Patrol. The occupants managed to get out of the BMW sedan burning on the right hand shoulder, officers said. Traffic was being diverted to Golf Course Road. The blaze […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Airlifted after Multi-Vehicle Crash on 110th Street [Bakersfield, CA]

Three-Vehicle Collision on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road Left Injuries. The accident happened on June 28th, at the intersection of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and 110th Street W, according to initial reports. Per the CHP, they responded to reports of a collision involving three vehicles. The crash caused major damage to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Industrial sprayer truck carjacked in Lamont

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man has been arrested and another is at large after the armed carjacking of an industrial sprayer truck in the Lamont area, sheriff’s officials say. A round was fired during the May 26 incident but no one was injured, officials said. The driver’s phone and debit card were stolen. Investigators […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

Brush fire near HWY 58 and Bealeville Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There was a report of a brush fire near Highway 58 between Bealeville and Hart Flat at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a tweet by the Kern County Fire Department. As of 2:38 p.m. forward progression of the fire has stopped, according to a tweet by KCFD. As of 4 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fire displaces 2 from SW Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire has displaced two people from a home Wednesday afternoon in southwest Bakersfield. Firefighters were called to the home on Gambel Oak Way near Mountain Oak Road just before 4 p.m. Bakersfield Fire says the fire started as a vehicle fire and then spread to the roof of the home. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Tehachapi Willow Springs Road closed following crash

Update: as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tehachapi Springs Road is open again. Update: as of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, southbound lanes of Tehachapi Springs Road are closed beginning at Oak Creek Road. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The roadway at the intersection of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and 110th Street W. is temporarily closed following an accident […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Woman struck, killed in N. Chester Avenue collision

Update: The woman struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night has been identified as 50-year-old Bakersfield resident Christina Eileen Walker, according to the coroner’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was struck and killed by a car Monday night in Oildale, according to the California Highway Patrol. Several Bakersfield area CHP officers responded […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police: Argument leads to shooting inside convenience store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Shots were fired inside a 7-Eleven in north Bakersfield after an argument involving three people, police said. No gunshot victims had been located and no arrests made, police said. A woman fell inside the business and was taken to a hospital with a complaint of pain. The shooting was reported at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Fire destroys duplex, displaces 2 families in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two families were displaced from their homes Wednesday after a fire tore through a duplex in east Bakersfield. Multiple crews of city and county firefighters were called to the duplex on Oregon Street near Sterling Road at around 5:15 p.m. Kern County Fire officials said the fire spread quickly, destroying the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: Suspect robbed 76 gas station on S. Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an attempted robbery with a knife earlier this month. The incident happened on June 10 at the 76 gas station in the 7100 block of South Union Avenue. The suspect is described...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

BPD responds to noninjury shooting in North Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrived at the scene of a shooting at the 500 block of West Columbus Street just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to BPD spokesperson Robert Pair. BPD said, upon arrival at the scene there was only evidence of the shooting...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BFD responded to two people stuck in the Beale Canal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters responded to the Beale Canal near the Beale Memorial Library after 5 p.m. Tuesday. There firefighters found a man and woman stuck, they were unable to climb up the side wall and get out of the water. Firefighters tossed them a rope and a life vest, then placed a […]
KGET

3 arrested after Rite Aid robbery: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been arrested after a robbery at a west Bakersfield Rite Aid where a hammer was used to smash a display case and threaten staff, police said. Serina Aguirre, 20, Itisonie Robinson, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy