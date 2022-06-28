Fatal collision on North Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A collision between a vehicle and pedestrian left at least one person dead, according to the California Highway Patrol Incident Information Page.

CHP says, the collision happened just before 9 p.m. on North Chester Avenue near Decatur Street.

The driver told CHP, the victim walked in front of his vehicle and he was unable to stop. Lifesaving measures were performed, but the victim died at the scene. The victim was not using a crosswalk.

