Talent like that of Grammy Award-winner SZA is rarely seen in an industry producing fresh talent seemingly every minute. The singer-songwriter shot to fame thanks to her breakthrough debut studio album Ctrl, racking up several awards in the process, including three Grammy nominations at the 64th annual event, one of which she took home for “Best Pop Duo / Group Performance.” Her contributions to the music business have also earned her the “BET HER Award” at the BET Awards 2021 for her smash hit “Good Days," and this year, she's nominated alongside Doja Cat for "Best Collaboration" and "Video of the Year" for their hit song "Kiss Me More". Ahead of this year’s BET Awards 2022, hosted by actress Taraji P.Henson on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, check out five incredible things SZA is doing outside of the studio.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO