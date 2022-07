Rihanna has made her first official public appearance since giving birth to her son! The 34-year-old singer and entrepreneur traveled to England to see her beau and father to her newborn, ASAP Rocky, perform at the Wireless Fest in London on July 1. The “Work” singer was videotaped by a fan being escorted by security behind barricades holding back what looked like thousands of screaming concertgoers. She dressed in an all-black ensemble consisting of leggings and an oversized black puffy jacket. Her long hair was straightened and parted down the middle, and she accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a thick chain necklace.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO