Owensboro, KY

OPD prepared for increased fireworks calls

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago

While Founding Father John Adams called for Americas to celebrate Independence Day with “...bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other...” those opting to celebrate the holiday with fireworks still have to do so in accordance with the City of Owensboro’s fireworks ordinance.

Andrew Boggess, Owensboro Police Department public information officer, said Monday that the city does have a law specifically dealing with setting off fireworks.

“There is a city ordinance in place where fireworks are permitted to be used throughout the year from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.,” he said. “There is an exception for New Year’s Eve and also July 3, July 4, and Memorial Day where it is allowed from 10 a.m. until midnight.”

According to the city’s Fireworks Enforcement Code, consumer fireworks cannot be used within 200 feet of any structure, motor vehicle or other person, and should only be handled by persons 18 or older. Public property such as parks, sidewalks, streets and alleys are also always strictly off limits to fireworks, according to the ordinance.

Boggess said that OPD typically does see an increase in fireworks related calls; it is typically a little closer to Independence Day.

“We will still get the occasional call weeks beforehand, but primarily it is focused over the Fourth of July Weekend,” Boggess said. “There is typically a four, five or six-day period where we do get increased calls and then of course there is a little bit of layover after the Fourth of July for a day or two where we will get some calls.”

Claud Porter, Daviess County attorney, said Tuesday that there is not currently a county ordinance dealing with the use of consumer fireworks.

“In the city, of course, where you have people in much closer proximity, putting them in your backyard creates a different kind of risk than if you are out in the county and you are spread apart by either several hundred feet or several hundred yards or more,” Porter said.

Boggess said the calls related to fireworks that OPD gets around Independence Day are primarily noise complaints.

“Sometimes there might not even be a violation of the ordinance,” he said. “If they are within the time frame and they are not around a building or structure, the officers may go by, and a lot of times we just try to inform people of what the city ordinance says.”

There are also instances where police will receive a call of a reported gunshot, but in reality the noise in question was actually caused by fireworks.

“We do get a number of what initially comes in as a possible firearm discharge this time of year, and a lot of times we are able to verify that it was in fact fireworks,” Boggess said. “Sometimes we are confident they are fireworks to begin with. We do occasionally get what starts off as a firearm discharge and then officers are able to locate someone in the area that is setting off fireworks...”

Boggess said education about the city fireworks ordinance is key, and that if someone is setting off fireworks illegally, they very well might not even be aware they are doing so.

“Officers have discretion on that, and we try to get word out about the ordinance so people are aware of it,” he said.

