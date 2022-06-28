ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Deadline extended for Business Hall nominations

By Keith Lawrence Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago

Junior Achievement of West Kentucky is extending the deadline to nominate someone for the 2023 Owensboro Business Hall of Fame to 5 p.m. on July 15.

Dan Douglas, JA president, said, “It seems each year we never get the numbers of nominations that we would like to see. I know there are still a lot of deserving individuals for the award, if we could just get someone to nominate them and write a strong nomination submission.”

Nomination forms are available at westky.ja.org/events/index.

Inductees are chosen based on lifetime achievement, business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact and service as a role model.

Douglas said the committee will select one historical and two active or retired people to be inducted.

More from this section

Those selected will be inducted in January during a luncheon in the German American Ballroom at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The Hall of Fame currently includes John G. “Pete” Barnard (2020), Malcolm Bryant (2019), Roy Burlew (1997), Martha Fitts Clark (2022), L. Berkley Davis Sr. (2000), William M. Elmer (1997), Charles E. Field (1997), Wayne Foster (2021), Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton (2000), George Greenwell (2022), Lawrence W Hager Sr. (1998), Michael E. Horn (2020), Morton J. Holbrook Jr. (1998), Bill & Scott Jagoe (2022), Bill Kuegel (2021), Chris C. Reid (2020), W. T. Stevenson (2000), William H. Thompson (1998), Jack T. Wells (2021) and Terry Woodward (2019).

The event is a fundraiser for JA to continue its work with more than 23,000 students in kindergarten through high school in 17 western Kentucky counties from the Mississippi River to Breckinridge County.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Kentucky State
Owensboro, KY
Business
Local
Kentucky Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Douglas
Person
Wayne Foster
Person
Michael C. Hall
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
239
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy