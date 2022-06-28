Deadline extended for Business Hall nominations

Junior Achievement of West Kentucky is extending the deadline to nominate someone for the 2023 Owensboro Business Hall of Fame to 5 p.m. on July 15.

Dan Douglas, JA president, said, “It seems each year we never get the numbers of nominations that we would like to see. I know there are still a lot of deserving individuals for the award, if we could just get someone to nominate them and write a strong nomination submission.”

Nomination forms are available at westky.ja.org/events/index.

Inductees are chosen based on lifetime achievement, business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact and service as a role model.

Douglas said the committee will select one historical and two active or retired people to be inducted.

Those selected will be inducted in January during a luncheon in the German American Ballroom at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The Hall of Fame currently includes John G. “Pete” Barnard (2020), Malcolm Bryant (2019), Roy Burlew (1997), Martha Fitts Clark (2022), L. Berkley Davis Sr. (2000), William M. Elmer (1997), Charles E. Field (1997), Wayne Foster (2021), Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton (2000), George Greenwell (2022), Lawrence W Hager Sr. (1998), Michael E. Horn (2020), Morton J. Holbrook Jr. (1998), Bill & Scott Jagoe (2022), Bill Kuegel (2021), Chris C. Reid (2020), W. T. Stevenson (2000), William H. Thompson (1998), Jack T. Wells (2021) and Terry Woodward (2019).

The event is a fundraiser for JA to continue its work with more than 23,000 students in kindergarten through high school in 17 western Kentucky counties from the Mississippi River to Breckinridge County.

