Thomas Raynard James spent 32 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit and it took a 32-year-old lawyer fresh out of law school to free him. Natlie Figgers was a business and personal injury lawyer when friends of Thomas James approached her for help. Figgers had never taken up a crime case before and told them she couldn't do anything about it. After learning that no one else was willing to take his case, and the ones who were willing were not affordable for James, she decided to do it pro bono. James has always maintained he didn't commit the murder of Francis McKinnon in 1990. Figgers started reading up on the case just weeks after giving birth to her son, reported TODAY.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO