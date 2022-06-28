ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond extended for 4th time on unfinished Deerfoot subdivision addition

By Bayne Hughes Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 2 days ago

With the promise of another potential buyer, developers have received a fourth extension of their performance bond on an addition to Deerfoot Estates off Shady Grove Lane Southwest.

City Planner Lee Terry said IRA Innovations, of Birmingham, asked for an extension on the $113,737 performance bond that covers subdivision infrastructure improvements like roads and gutters, sidewalks and utilities.

A developer has to buy a performance bond as a guarantee that he will build the infrastructure up to city and state requirements. Once the city signs off that the infrastructure meets requirements, the developer receives the money back that was put up for the bond.

Addition 5 of Deerfoot Estates subdivision, off Deerfoot Way Southwest, began the city approval process years ago. The project got its final approval and work began in 2017. However, the infrastructure was never finished and no homes were built. The previous four phases are complete.

Terry said the Birmingham company received a six-month extension on the performance bond in July 2020 and got a second extension to February 2021. It received another extension when the developer thought there was a potential purchaser of the project, but that buyer fell through.

The bond through SureTec Insurance Co. is scheduled to expire Aug. 29, so the commission had a choice. It could call the bond and force immediate payment or approve a one-year extension, Terry told the Planning Commission at its June monthly meeting.

“They said they have another purchaser who wants to come in, finish this addition and possibly do another addition,” Terry said.

As a condition to the one-year extension, Terry said the Planning Commission could require the new developer to improve the roads by adding a wearing surface treatment that’s usually required in a new subdivision.

However, Terry said the completion of Addition 5 and the work on a possible Addition 6 would “mean a lot of construction (and wear on the roads) so the city would rather not put on that wearing surface for a while.”

Planning Commission chairman Kent Lawrence said “it’s really to the city’s advantage” to grant the extension, especially considering the possible construction that could occur.

Lawrence said the bond guarantees that the work will eventually be done properly so there’s no reason yet to call the bond.

“There’s no wear and tear to roads (without a sale) because no one lives out there yet,” Lawrence said.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously to grant the one-year extension if the developer meets two requirements by July 11.

A June 21 letter from the city to Lewis F. Jones Jr., an accountant with Haynes Downard LLC of Vestavia Hills who Lee said is his contact for IRA Innovations, says the requirements are:

• First, the developer must show proof of intent to complete the remaining public improvements to Deerfoot Estates Addition 5. At a minimum, this means a copy of a binding contract with a licensed contractor for the work to be performed.

• Second, the developer must provide written notice of its intent to renew the bond and a written notice that SureTec “is willing to extend the bond” for one year.

“A new estimate and bond requirements will be provided upon receipt of this notice. This estimate will include outstanding improvements, as well as any other items needing to be addressed to complete the remaining improvements, as determined by the city engineer,” the letter says.

The letter says that, if it doesn’t meet this deadline, the commission would review the issue at its July 19 meeting and could consider calling the bond.

Terry said the new owner, if the sale is complete, would then get a new bond at what is likely to be higher because of inflation and increases in material and labor.

The Planning Commission also voted unanimously to release Morris Holdings LLC from its performance bond of $544,000 for 12.26 acres on River Road Estates Phase 1 in Southeast Decatur.

Brothers Charles Morris and David Morris, of Morris Holdings, started River Road Estates and then sold the development to Davidson Homes.

Davidson finished and sold this phase’s 19 single-family homes and is now working on a second phase. When complete, plans call for the subdivision to have 67 single-family homes and 39 town homes.

