ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

Holy Trinity hires Brown as new football coach

By CARL KOTALA
vieravoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Holy Trinity Tigers made an announcement Monday night … and it’s a biggie. Hurlie Brown, who led the Merritt Island Mustangs to a 13-2 record and a spot in last year’s Class 5A state championship game, has been hired as Holy Trinity’s new football...

www.vieravoice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crestviewbulletin.com

Bulldogs to open ‘22 football season in Orlando

There’s big news coming out of the Crestview High School football camp as the Bulldogs prepare for the 2022 season. To kick off the season, the Bulldogs will be taking their show to Orlando, playing their season opener against Ridley out of Pennsylvania on Aug. 26. Game time is 5 p.m. local time at Universal Studios.
CRESTVIEW, FL
FanSided

Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn gets huge recruiting boost at UCF

Former Auburn football HC Gus Malzahn may not be thinking as much about the Plains these days as he was during the spring athletics season due to the massive recruiting boost UCF just got from Sharon and Marc Hagle, noted commercial developers, philanthropists, and astronauts of Winter Park, Florida, as Knights beat writer John Heisler described them.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Merritt Island, FL
Football
Merritt Island, FL
Sports
City
Merritt Island, FL
Speedway Digest

Daniel Dye - New Smyrna Preview

- Daniel Dye returns to New Smyrna Speedway for the Florida Sunbelt Series, Clyde Hart Memorial 100 on Saturday night under the lights. - Dye's last event at the half-mile came on February 19, where he drove the Ben Kennedy Racing car to a solid fourth-place finish. That was the same day Daniel competed in the ARCA Menards Series event at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished third in his inaugural start.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

5 things to know about PopStroke

If you enjoy mini golf, there’s a newly built attraction in town with quite the star power. Tiger Woods helped design the two courses, which are unlike anything in Central Florida. Tiger Woods and his TGR Design team created PopStroke. It has two 18-hole courses. Guests can only use...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

No one injured in shootout at Wawa in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – No one was injured in a shootout Wednesday afternoon at a Wawa in Orlando, police said. The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. at the Wawa at 2057 N. John Young Parkway near Silver Star Road. [TRENDING: Loud music and take-out alcohol. Here are all the new...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Holy Trinity Tigers#Ht#Florida International#Dillard High School#The Oakland Raiders
sebastiandaily.com

3 tropical disturbances moving west

There are three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic and Gulf Of Mexico, but no threat at this time for Sebastian, Florida. The first disturbance, shown in red on the map, is a tropical wave located about 900 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says...
SEBASTIAN, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: June 29, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
spacecoastdaily.com

HAPPY 4TH! The Space Coast Will Feature Multiple Events Over the Independence Day Weekend

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast will feature multiple Independence Day options over the weekend, including fun runs, picnics, concerts, fireworks and more. Saturday, July 2, The City of Palm Bay’s event Independence Day Celebration: returns to the Palm Bay campus of Eastern Florida State College, 250 Community College Pkwy SE, on Saturday, July 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. It will feature more than 20 food trucks, vendors, live music by Blue Stone Circle, and a kids’ zone with free inflatables, games and face painting. Fireworks will cap off the evening around 9:15 p.m. No pets, fireworks, sparklers, drones, or alcohol will be permitted. A limited number of VIP parking spaces are available for the event. Pass cost is $20 per vehicle and can be purchased at PBFL.org/IndependenceDay. VIP passes cannot be purchased the day of the event. Tickets will be available until June 30th or until they are sold out. Proceeds from parking passes will go to the Palm Bay Disaster Relief Committee.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridavacationers.com

17 Best Titusville Restaurants You Must Dine At!

Up and coming on the eastern coast of Central Florida, Titusville is a town known for its science education, history, and many hidden gems. With many outdoor activities in the area, you are sure to get a craving for one of Titusville’s many restaurants. The range of cuisine in...
TITUSVILLE, FL
webcenterfairbanks.com

Teen struck by lightning relearning how to walk, talk

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida mother has a warning for parents after her 14-year-old daughter was struck by lightning, only narrowly surviving. Christina Spencer’s daughter, 14-year-old Lori Spencer, is learning how to speak again. “Her first words were ‘Yeah’ and ‘Hi.’ And that’s all we got for...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Group accused of using skimming devices at video arcades

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects claimed to be using lightbulb testers at a casino in Indian River County. But deputies in Indian River County say those testers turned out to be skimming devices. Last Friday, the sheriff's office arrested Kevin Daquan Graham, 26; Andrea Wallace Devaughn, 44;...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Orlando

Mexican food is hands down my favorite. Something about the combinations of flavors, textures, meat, cheese, and vegetables satisfies me in a way that no other cuisine can. When traveling, I will not go to places with bad Mexican food. Call me crazy, but it’s worked well for me.
ORLANDO, FL
850wftl.com

Walt Disney World Cancels Brightline Station at Disney Springs

A Disney representative confirms that the mouse has derailed the Brightline station set to open at Disney Springs. ‘Downtown Disney’ is now ‘Disney Springs’ at Walt Disney World Resort. The new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station, but Brightline will still connect Miami...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy