Board of Zoning Appeals

A woman in Three Rivers recently took to a group to talk about how she went into the Walmart after work. The woman was shopping from around 6:30 to about 7:17. When she got back to her car she noticed there were small numbers written in the corner of her back window. Many people worry this could be a sign of human trafficking, although nothing has linked this to that worry as of yet. However, she notice another car nearby had a 4 on it, which she expressed concern for:

THREE RIVERS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO