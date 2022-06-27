Board of Zoning Appeals

Ralph Fitch might be the most exasperating person Warsaw's code enforcement staff comes in contact with. The Larwill man has had a history of documented unsafe and troubled rental properties in Warsaw, including two that have attracted squatters content to live rent-free without electricity or water. In recent years, city...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Another day, another addition to The Mill in Mishawaka. This time, Mayor Dave Wood says Social Cantina, a new modern Mexican joint with an industrial vibe, is on the way to fill the south end 48000 square foot space. “Social Cantina has announced and signed a...
WARSAW – Here is a list of dates for fireworks in the area. While exact start times may vary, most will begin shortly after dusk. Inclement weather rescheduling dates will vary as well. Winona Lake — Saturday, July 2. Webster Lake — Saturday, July 2 (rain date is...
FREMONT, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be a closure on State Road 827 in Steuben County starting next week. INDOT crews will be working on S.R. 827 between County Road 400 North and Hardy Street in Fremont. Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday,...
The Kosciusko County-based operator of nursing homes and assisted living apartments across Indiana said on Thursday that an end-of-June deadline to transition some facilities to new management has been extended. In early May, Miller’s Health Systems notified the state that up to 700 employees could be out of work because...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents of South Bend’s northeast side are excited after the unveiling of the recently renovated, more than century old, Fire Station #7. Monday night, people gathered for the re-opening of the Historic Firehouse #7. This was a collaborative effort between the Northeast Neighborhood Revitalization...
Pulaski County Councilman Brian M. Young pleaded guilty to Level 6 Felony charges of voting outside precinct residence in a plea hearing before Special Judge Jonathan Forker in La Porte County Tuesday afternoon. Young, 47, was originally charged with Level 6 Felony charges of voting outside precinct residence, theft, perjury,...
An Elkhart common councilmember is calling for an independent, third party to review past cases investigated by Elkhart police officers with a known history of misconduct. Following ABC57s reporting on issues inside the Elkhart Police Department, councilman David Henke wants to see Mayor Rod Roberson hire an outside investigator. “Everyone...
KNOX, Ind. – Multiple units are on scene of a fire in downtown Knox. According to Tri-County News, the Knox-Center Township Fire Department, Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Department, Koontz Lake-Oregon Township Fire Department, Kouts Fire Department, Lacrosse Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, San Pierre Fire Department, and Walkerton Fire Department are all on scene.
A woman in Three Rivers recently took to a group to talk about how she went into the Walmart after work. The woman was shopping from around 6:30 to about 7:17. When she got back to her car she noticed there were small numbers written in the corner of her back window. Many people worry this could be a sign of human trafficking, although nothing has linked this to that worry as of yet. However, she notice another car nearby had a 4 on it, which she expressed concern for:
PERU, IN- Peru City Hall will be CLOSED on Monday, July 4th, 2022 in observance of Independence Day. Trash that is normally picked up on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday, July 5th along with Tuesday’s trash. City of Peru fireworks celebration will be held on Monday, July...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Police are investigating after a South Bend church was broken into and vandalized, the South Bend Police Department reported. Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, police were called to Our Lady of Hungary Church in the 700 block of West Calvert Street for a possible burglary.
SYRACUSE – On Monday, Syracuse couple Doug and Jeannine Schrock were hosting a birthday party for Doug when a few VIP party crashers stopped in bearing awards. State Rep. Curtis Nisly (Dist. 22) presented Doug with the Sagamore of the Wabash award — the highest distinction given to a civilian by the governor of Indiana.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials served a warrant Thursday morning in South Bend. It happened in the 1200 block of N. Kaley Street. It was part of an ongoing drug investigation. Indiana State Police say they collected evidence, but no arrests were made. Reports will now be submitted to...
Preceded by the Annual Run for Riley and the recently added Kiwanis Kids Korner the 76th Annual 4th of July Parade hosted by Kiwanis Club of La Porte will take place on Monday, July 4th, 2022 at 10 a.m. Following the traditional route in uptown La Porte it will continue to travel west down Lincolnway from Tipton St. to Andrew Ave.
A group of about two dozen people gathered Monday at the Kosciusko County Courthouse to protest the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade. America Benietz said she and her cousin, while not with a particular group, were tired of what was happening and felt it wasn’t right in what the government was doing “in trying to control our bodies.”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen Superior Court says that scam artists are claiming to be police officers in search of citizens who have missed jury duty. The scammers have been reported this week calling from a ‘260’ area code. They then say that the recipient has missed jury duty, a warrant has been issued for their arrest, and that the person must provide money by phone to satisfy the fine.
CASS COUNTY, Mich. – One person was injured in a boat crash on Diamond Lake Tuesday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 10:46 a.m., deputies were called to the lake for a water rescue. According to the investigation, a South Bend man was operating his 16-foot Lund...
Berrien Co. Health Dept. offering COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 & under. Vaccines are by appointment only starting Wednesday. Michigan health care professionals share fears over abortion ban. Updated: 42 minutes ago. A group of Michigan doctors is sharing their concerns about the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Niles...
