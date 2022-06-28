ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver adopts volume-based trash program in split vote, implementation will begin on Jan. 1

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JMTsc_0gO4BKv100
Recycling Plastic in junkyard wait for recycling.  worradirek

Denver will implement a new pay-as-you-throw waste services program at the start of 2023 after council adopted the program in a 8-5 vote Monday night.

Council members in support of the program reiterated that there was no time to waste in acting against climate change, while those who voted against were greatly concerned about the impacts of an additional fee on the cost of living for the city’s most vulnerable residents, as well as a lack of a strong education campaign.

Some council members said they have heard overwhelming comments from constituents asking for weekly recycling while others said they’ve heard overwhelming comments against the new fee.

The expanded waste services program will charge residents in single-family homes and small multifamily buildings a monthly fee based on the size of trash bin they need. The fee structure will charge $9 for a small trash bin, $13 for a medium one and $21 for a large one. Recycling and composting will be included at no additional cost, with weekly pickup services on top of other solid waste services.

Currently, weekly trash and bimonthly recycling services are funded by the city’s general fund — to which everyone in the city contributes — with an additional charge for composting. Under the new program, residents will pay based on what they send to the landfill as opposed to what they divert from it. The fees aren’t intended to generate new revenue, but rather to pay for the cost of the program.

The program will kick off on Jan 1, 2023, with a $3 inconvenience credit rebated to city residents who won’t yet have their composting services in place throughout the first half of the year as the city rolls out the program.

The program also includes an affordability program that would provide qualifying households instant rebates on their invoices. Eligibility is based on area median income, with households making 60% of the AMI getting a 50% rebate, those making 50% of the AMI getting a 75% rebate and those making 30% of the AMI getting a 100% rebate.

Council member Jamie Torres said she agreed with a speaker at council's courtesy public hearing Monday night who said that everyone will pay the price eventually, but it won’t be about money. It will be about the climate.

Torres said while the fee will be difficult for many to navigate, the future without climate action will only be worse. She said she supported the program knowing that the outreach required will be significant, both in educating the public about the program’s operations and also on making sure those who qualify for the instant rebates are able to easily sign up.

Council member Paul Kashmann said he struggled greatly with the bill because while he understands the struggles constituents are having with the cost of living, he also sees the news about climate change getting more and more bleak every day. He said Denver is a national leader.

“If we move forward with this bill, people will follow us and our contribution to reduce climate change will be magnified,” Kashmann said. “If we fail to lead, if we fail to act, it will give justification to some people to not act and again we reduce our efforts to control climate change.”

Council member Kevin Flynn reiterated that he and his fellow council members who are voting against the program are doing so only based on the fee, not the principle of climate action, which Council President Stacie Gilmore also reiterated as a wildlife biologist. Multiple council members asked why the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure never considered providing free composting in an attempt to improve diversion rates.

Other dissenting votes came from Council members Candi CdeBaca, Chris Herndon and Deborah Ortega.

“This is tough for me tonight living in the most polluted zip code in America that also happens to be one of the most vulnerable to involuntary displacement,” CdeBaca said. “Every fee matters. I don’t want to support an ordinance that makes the most vulnerable an afterthought as usual.”

The program roll out gradually at the start of 2023 as DOTI continues work to hire more drivers as well as hiring inspectors to put the program in the best position for success.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver considers prioritization housing policy that holds affordable units for those at risk of displacement

Denver City Council is considering a prioritization policy that would provide those who have been displaced or are at risk of displacement priority access to newly constructed or preserved affordable housing. Polly Kyle, housing prioritization policy officer with the Department of Housing Stability, presented the policy to council’s Safety, Housing,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver extends holistic housing program funded by private money, federal grant

A new Denver program will provide permanent housing support and other health services, such as substance abuse treatment, to at least 125 people experiencing chronic homelessness in the city, officials announced today. The program, called Denver Housing to Health, will take advantage of $11.75 million from six private funders and up to $5.5 million in grant money from the U.S. Treasury, according to a news release from the city's Department of Housing Stability. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver’s pay-as-you-throw recycling plan gets approved, aims to cut down on waste

(CBS4) — The pay-as-you-throw plan for recycling was approved in the City and County of Denver. City council voted to add new fees aimed to cut down on waste. (credit: CBS) It will cost Denver residents a bit based on how much waste created. All this is in hopes of helping to increase recycling in Denver. RELATED: Denver City Council Discusses Pay-As-You-Throw Fee To Reduce Waste, Increase Recycling Pay-as-you-throw serves as an incentive to Denver residents to reduce waste through a volume-based pricing for trash. The city is also going to expand its residential waste services to provide weekly recycling and compost collection for...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora lawmakers ground mayor’s proposal to limit international travel

AURORA | Mayor Mike Coffman’s plan to put more restrictions on international travel by Aurora City Council members was turned back on Monday. Members voted 6-4 to reject the mayor’s proposal, which would have required a majority of council members and either Aurora Sister Cities International or the city’s Office of International and Immigrant Affairs to sign off on international travel before a city lawmaker could take a taxpayer-funded trip.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora council votes to strike down 65-year-old ban on ice cream trucks

AURORA | For more than 60 years, the warm streets of Aurora have been uninviting to the ice cream trucks of the greater Denver area, turned away by laws that prohibit them from operating in the city. That will likely change this summer, as the Aurora City Council voted unanimously...
AURORA, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

School district agrees to sale of Toepfer, Sweetwater parks to county

After more than a year of negotiations, the Douglas County commissioners and school district came to an official agreement on June 28 to sale two parks to the county. According to the approved agreement, the county will pay the school district around $1.1 million. The total includes $675,000 for the school district’s interest in Toepfer Park and another $461,000 in compensation for Sweetwater Park.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candi Cdebaca
The Denver Gazette

Johnnie Nguyen maintains narrow lead in University of Colorado Regents District 1 race

Johnnie Nguyen still held a narrow lead Wednesday over Wanda James in the District 1 race for a seat on the University of Colorado's Board of Regents, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. Nguyen led James by 131 votes, or less than half of a percentage point, as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday The Secretary of State's Office will hold a recount if a candidate's victory margin is lower or equal to .5%. ...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Aurora eliminates red tape for ice cream trucks, bar games

(Aurora, Colo.) Thanks to a City Council determined to cut red tape for Aurora businesses, ice cream trucks may be allowed in the city again. The City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that repeals a decades-old ban on ice cream trucks. It still must be approved a second time at the next council meeting to become law.
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Democratic primary for Arapahoe County commissioner seat neck-and-neck

AURORA | The Democratic primary candidates vying for a seat on Arapahoe County’s board of commissioners are currently separated by just eight votes. After being exactly tied earlier in the day, as of Wednesday afternoon candidate Leslie Summey has received 4,829 votes to Regina Edmondson’s 4,821. The candidates are competing in the Democratic primary for the District Four county commissioner seat, which represents north Arapahoe County and portions of the City of Aurora. Bob Roth, the sole Republican candidate, has so far received 5,894 votes from primary voters. The winner will replace current commissioner Nancy Jackson, a Democrat who is serving her third term.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Rebates
The Denver Gazette

House race between Epps and March narrows to 34 votes

The bruising battle primary between Democrats Katie March and Elisabeth Epps for the Capitol Hill-based House District 6 remains too close to call. Epps and March are separated by 34 votes with 12,464 cast as of 11:30 p.m. The race, in fact, has tightened from earlier counts, when March led by 333 and then by about 225 votes.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Former Denver VA hospital up for sale

The U.S. General Services Administration placed the former Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center at 1055 Clermont Street, Denver, up for sale along with 8.26 acres, five other buildings and an eight-floor parking structure. Minimum bid is set at $15 million. Some Denver developers have suggested Rose Medical Center, which is adjacent to the property, as an "ideal buyer." GSA started accepting bids June 20 and will continue to accept...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools staff fight for living wage

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Teachers don’t get paid enough. Much of the school staff parents haven’t met get paid even less, but they’re just as important. Denver Public Schools paraprofessionals, maintenance staff, nutrition workers, and others who keep schools functioning want a $5 raise. (credit: CBS) Many say they’re barely making enough to get by. These workers met at DPS headquarters Tuesday to rally, asking the district to meet their union demands and pay them at least $20 per hour. “Fifteen dollars and 87 cents per hour is not enough to live with dignity in Denver,” said a spokesperson for Coloradans...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Wanda James takes slight lead in University of Colorado Regents District 1 race

Wanda James took a slight lead over Johnnie Nguyen on Wednesday in the District 1 race for a seat on the University of Colorado's Board of Regents, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. James trailed Nguyen when election officials began reporting results on Tuesday night, but she now leads by 587 votes — or less than half a percentage point as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Secretary of...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy