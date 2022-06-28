Son recalls hearing mother shot to death

HIGH POINT — Luke Mallicoat said that he and his mother, Christina, were enjoying a peaceful night at their home east of downtown High Point Thursday shortly before the quiet of the night and their lives were shattered by a round of gunfire.

Mallicoat, 25, told The High Point Enterprise that he was inside the house they shared at Forrest Street and Qubein Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. while his 42-year-old mother was relaxing on the porch. Suddenly, Mallicoat heard his mother screaming for him.

“I was inside when she said she was getting robbed,” Mallicoat said. “She shouted for me to get out there.”

As he ran toward the small porch, he heard the gunfire and arrived to find his mother bleeding. Stunned, he got a glimpse of a man in a baggy red shirt and white cap riding away in the night on a scooter or bicycle.

“I didn’t get a good look at him,” he said.

A recording of the 4-minute 911 call that Mallicoat made reflects the chaos of the scene. The call began with Mallicoat screaming that his mother has been shot.

“Help please!” he shouted.

Emergency dispatchers tried to get information from the distraught son, often having to repeat questions.

Near the end of the 911 call, a bystander took the phone from Mallicoat to help by speaking to dispatchers. The woman said that Christina Mallicoat has been shot in one arm and the abdomen.

“There’s lots of blood out here,” she said.

She also said people living near the Mallicoat home heard a series of gunshots and said that the shooter “may be a boyfriend or something.”

Luke Mallicoat said Monday that he and some of his neighbors believe the shooter could be an ex-boyfriend of his mother or possibly someone hired by him to attack her.

The High Point Police Department has released no information about the shooting other than Christina Mallicot’s name, where and when the shooting was reported and that Christina Mallicoat was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where she died.

Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 app in their app store and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

Since the shooting, Mallicoat said, neighbors have reached out to help him, such as bringing him groceries.

To raise money for his mother’s funeral, he has set up a Go Fund Me page titled, “My Mom was Murdered and I need help with expenses.” As of Monday afternoon $905 had been raised toward a goal of $5,000.

On the Go Fund Me page, Mallicoat honors his mother’s life.

“My mom was my rock and someone who you could count on always to help you,” Mallicoat wrote. “She believed in the teachings of Jesus and his gospel. She was a good person who had her life cut short by a person who meant her harm when she was the sweetest person you’d know.”

