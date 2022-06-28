Third arrest made in dumped body death

HIGH POINT — A third person has been arrested in the death of a 35-year-old Thomasville man whose remains were found last month along an area roadway and who may have overdosed more than a year ago at a house in High Point.

James Michael Phillips Jr., 31, was charged Saturday by the High Point Police Department with felony concealment or failure to notify the death of a person. Bond was set at $5,000 unsecured, according to an arrest report.

Earlier this month, police charged Michelle Baker Thompson, 47, and James Michael Phillips Sr., 49, with the same offense.

All three people charged are listed on arrest reports as living at an address in the 1500 block of Sadler Court in southwestern High Point that is the same residence where investigators believe Willie Junior Walters had a drug overdose.

Walters was reported missing in May 2021 to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. His remains were discovered this past May 27 off Smith Drive in Thomasville after a search by the sheriff’s office and High Point and Thomasville police departments.

High Point police said that Walters may have overdosed at the Sadler Court house in February 2021. The residence is near the Guilford- Davidson County line and is about five miles from where Walters’ remains were found.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether there were other factors in Walters’ death, but detectives don’t believe foul play was involved, according to High Point police.

Law enforcement asks that anyone with information about the case contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at 336-242-2051, the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224, Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400 or High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

