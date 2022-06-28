ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls introduce draft pick Dalen Terry, focus on keeping Zach LaVine

Bulls introduce draft pick Dalen Terry 01:14

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- The Bulls on Monday introduced new draft pick Dalen Terry .

The 6-foot 7-inch guard played for the University of Arizona, and is known for his energy, competitive drive, and defensive playmaking.

Terry will wear the number 25 to honor fellow Arizona alum Steve Kerr – who wore the jersey number for the Bulls during the Michael Jordan championship era – and also to honor Simeon Vocational High School standout Ben Wilson, who was shot and killed in 1984.

Terry says he's ready to get to work and learn from Head Coach Billy Donovan.

"I'm just read to learn from what he's been through, and everything that he's taught other players – just ready to work," Terry said.

"Physical talent – you know, his size, his length – but I think if you talk to anybody about Dalen, the thing that comes out loud and clear is his passion and competitive to want to win, you know, and impact the team," Donovan added.

The focus now shifts to Zach LaVine and free agency, which opens at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Bulls have made it clear they will do what it takes to keep the two-time All Star – and that likely means offering a five-year, maximum contract, worth more than $200 million.

"I think he's going to be healthy, and I think he's now progressing great. We've been very open that you know, we hope Zach is here for a long time," said Bulls President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas.

