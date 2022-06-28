Dog behavior: Why your dog is eating grass and what to do about it

Understanding our pets’ behavior can be a little difficult, from licking their paws to their adorable “puppy dog eyes” or acting strange after grooming, our furry friends are sometimes doing things we can’t explain, including eating grass. And if you ever wondered the reason behind this behavior, we have just the answer for that.

Seeing your dog eating grass can be alarming at first, as some of these reasons involve their diet. This means your pup lacks fiber in their diet and is looking for a way to digest the food you give them, or is curently having vitamin deficiencies.

So you might want to look into their diet and possibly make adjustments if you notice that your dog is also having stomach problems. A solution might be seeking advice from your veterinarian, switching their food or the amounts you are feeding them.

GettyImages

When your dog is eating grass it also means that they are dehydrated, as grass has high water content. Always keep fresh water for your pet, especially if you notice that they are eating it on warmer days.

This is also a sign that they are currently having a tummy ache, or are experiencing acid reflux, and grass might provide some temporary relief and will help them release the bile that is irritating their stomach. This is why dogs will sometimes vomit after eating grass, however feeding your dog some boiled chicken and rice might just be a solution for their stomach issues.