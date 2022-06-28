ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors Field

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JE4dZ_0gO499KE00

Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations.

The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special.

Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday.

"We all want to win, but it's just been one of those personal goals for me," Kuhl said. "And not just a complete game, but just going long time in, time out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BvdZF_0gO499KE00
DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 27: Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on June 27, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. / Getty Images

José Iglesias hit a two-run homer and the Rockies handed Tyler Anderson (8-1) his first loss in 12 starts and two relief appearances this season. Kris Bryant went 1 for 4 in his return to the lineup after missing more than a month with a lower back strain.

Kuhl (5-5) was sharp after giving up 11 runs over 14 1/3 innings in his previous three starts. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter in the longest outing of his career.

His previous best was 7 1/3 innings against Cincinnati on April 30.

"It was amazing," Iglesias said. "Him and (catcher Elías) Díaz were connected. He threw the ball really well against a good lineup."

Kuhl allowed just two singles through eight innings — and one was erased on a double play. Gavin Lux led off the ninth with a double but was stranded at second.

When center fielder Yonathan Daza caught Freddie Freeman's drive to end a game that took only 2 hours, 19 minutes, Kuhl pumped his fist and hugged Díaz.

"It's finally the time to celebrate the accomplishment," he said.

It was the 27th individual shutout in the history of hitter-friendly Coors Field.

"You don't see that every game," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "It doesn't happen. So, impressive."

Bryant, who hadn't played since May 22, finished with a single in four at-bats. He flied out to the warning track in right field his first time to the plate and singled his next time up.

The Rockies scored in the first on C.J. Cron's RBI single and added another run in the second on a single by Díaz.

Iglesias doubled the lead with his first home run of the season in the sixth.

Anderson allowed four runs and 10 hits in six innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said OF/INF Zach McKinstry (stiff neck) will likely remain out for a little while. "I talked with him earlier today and he still didn't have much range of motion," Roberts said. "We'll probably give it another couple of days." ... OF Mookie Betts (right rib fracture) has not begun baseball activities yet.

Rockies: Activated LHP Ty Blach from the 15-day injured list and placed INF/OF Sean Bouchard on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain.

SECOND CHAIR

Roberts was picked to be a coach for NL All-Star manager Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves at next month's showcase in Los Angeles. Roberts, the NL manager for the past three All-Star Games, is excited about the role.

"There's no stress. I'm looking forward to it. Even if we don't win the game, National League, it's not on my shoulders," he said. "I'm 0-3. I think it's just basically you can be a fan. You have the opportunity to be around the game's best and watch the game's best perform. So it's something I don't take for granted and I'm going to enjoy it as a coach and as a fan."

CUP FAVORITE

A cheer went up through the crowd of 38,706 at Coors Field when the big screen showed pictures of Colorado Avalanche players skating with the Stanley Cup on Sunday night in Tampa, Fla.

Colorado beat the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 to capture the third Stanley Cup title in franchise history and the first since 2001.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 2.00) faces Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (3-5, 4.29) on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Angels interim manager Phi Nevin suspended 10 games for brawl

Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a five-game ban from Major League Baseball for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl during the second inning of Sunday's game.Nevin and Winker were two of 12 players or coaches suspended between the teams, according to an MLB release Monday night.Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford received five games, Angels pitchers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Wantz were suspended for three, and Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez, Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and major league interpreter Manny Del Campo received two games.Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, who...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Dodgers hit 3 homers, knock off nemesis Rockies 8-4

Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers took advantage of Germán Márquez's struggles and early injury exit to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Wednesday night.Trea Turner added a two-run double and Julio Urías pitched into the sixth inning as the Dodgers avoided a three-game sweep against their surprising nemesis. The last-place Rockies had been 4-1 against the NL West leaders.Márquez (4-6) left with a cut on his thumb with one out in the fourth after allowing five runs and five hits, including Freeman's 446-foot solo drive to center in the first that extended...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Eddy Alvarez not in Dodgers' lineup on Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eddy Alvarez is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Alvarez is being replaced in left field by Chris Taylor versus Rockies starter Chad Kuhl. In 22 plate appearances this season, Alvarez has a .143 batting average with a .286 OPS, 1 run,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Ohtani Ks 11, extends scoreless streak in 4-1 win over White Sox

Shohei Ohtani extended his scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings while pitching five-hit ball into the sixth with 11 strikeouts in the Los Angeles Angels' 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk at the plate, but Luis Rengifo hit a two-run homer and Mike Trout had an early RBI double as the Angels finished their disappointing nine-game homestand on a positive note because of their two-way superstar's work on the mound.Ohtani (7-4) yielded five singles and a walk while winning his fourth consecutive start. The AL MVP hasn't allowed a...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Dodgers vs. Rockies Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, June 29 (Dodgers Desperate to Avoid a Sweep by Colorado)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still holding onto the lead in the NL West as they look to avoid an embarrassing sweep by the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies already took the first two games by a combined score of 11-4 in a surprising fashion. It’s not often that the best team in the division gets swept by the worst. But, if the Dodgers aren’t careful tonight, that is exactly what will happen. A loss could cut their lead in the NL West to less than a game over the Padres. The Dodgers will be without Mookie Betts for at least a couple of weeks with a cracked rib.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Rockies defeat Dodgers at home with 7-4 win

Randall Grichuk and Elias Diaz homered and the Colorado Rockies continued their Coors Field mastery of Clayton Kershaw with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.The Rockies roughed up Kershaw for six runs and nine hits in four innings, his shortest outing in Colorado since he gave up five runs in three innings in his first career start there on July 22, 2008."I thought we did a good job of recognizing balls and strikes — being ready to hit but laying off the borderline pitches," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "Aggressive on strikes, taking balls. That's...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Blackmon leads Rockies against the Dodgers following 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-28, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-42, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (5-6, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (4-5, 5.58 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -198, Rockies +168; over/under is 11...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Ty Blach
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Homer
Person
Chad Kuhl
CBS LA

After suspensions, Angels rally for 4-3 win over White Sox

Taylor Ward hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, Noah Syndergaard snapped a four-game losing streak and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.Brandon Marsh added three hits for the Angels, who have won two straight home games for the first time in nearly five weeks. The Angels are 17-18 at The Big A this season but have won only five of the last 19 in their ballpark.Gavin Sheets had two hits for the White Sox, who have dropped five of six. Lucas Giolito pitched six solid innings but...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
122K+
Followers
23K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy