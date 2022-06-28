ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After suspensions, Angels rally for 4-3 win over White Sox

By CBS Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Taylor Ward hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, Noah Syndergaard snapped a four-game losing streak and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Brandon Marsh added three hits for the Angels, who have won two straight home games for the first time in nearly five weeks. The Angels are 17-18 at The Big A this season but have won only five of the last 19 in their ballpark.

Gavin Sheets had two hits for the White Sox, who have dropped five of six. Lucas Giolito pitched six solid innings but did not factor in the decision.

Before the game, the Angels had nine players and coaches suspended by Major League Baseball for their roles in a nasty brawl with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Interim manager Phil Nevin began serving his 10-game suspension Monday night. Bench coach Ray Montgomery managed the club.

Assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti (five games), pitcher Andrew Wantz (three games) and major league interpreter Manny Del Campo (two games) also began their suspensions. Montgomery will serve a two-game ban when Chiti returns.

The White Sox went ahead 3-2 in the seventh on Josh Harrison's RBI single before the Angels regained the lead in the home half.

Max Stassi drew a one-out walk from Reynaldo Lopez (4-2) and moved to second on Marsh's single. Pinch-runner Monte Harrison and Marsh advanced on Andrew Velazquez's sacrifice bunt before Ward hit a two-run double off the wall in right-center that was just beyond the reach of center fielder Luis Robert.

Syndergaard (5-6) allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings and struck out seven. It was the right-hander's first victory since May 24 against Texas.

Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Syndergaard retired the first nine White Sox hitters before Tim Anderson singled leading off the fourth.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Taylor Ward #3 and Jared Walsh #20 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrate a 4-3 win against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 27, 2022 in Anaheim, California. / Getty Images

The Angels got on the board with two outs in the second when Jared Walsh scored after a long fly ball hit by Marsh went in and out of Sheets' glove near the right-field wall. The ball deflected off the top of the short fence in the corner but stayed in play. It originally was ruled a home run, but got overturned to a triple.

Marsh scored when Velazquez hit a grounder up the middle that deflected off Giolito's foot into shallow right field for a hit.

The White Sox tied it in the sixth on RBI doubles by Andrew Vaughn and Jose Abreu.

CENTURY MARK

Anderson stole second in the fourth inning to become the 31st player in White Sox history with 100 stolen bases. Anderson, in his seventh year with Chicago, is 10 for 10 on steals this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada (right hamstring strain) worked out before the game with the anticipation that he will return to the lineup Tuesday. ... RHP Liam Hendriks (right forearm strain) threw a bullpen, but there's still no decision on whether he will go on a rehab assignment.

Angels: INF Matt Duffy was placed on the 10-day injured list due to low back spasms. C Matt Thaiss was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Johnny Cueto (1-4, 3.19) is 4-0 with a 1.34 ERA in five career starts against the Angels.

Angels: A starter had not been announced for Tuesday, but rookie RHP Chase Silseth (1-2, 4.96 ERA) is part of the team's taxi squad and could be activated.

Yardbarker

Phil Nevin, Jesse Winker receive big suspensions for Angels-Mariners fight

MLB on Monday announced suspensions for those involved in the brawl between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. Phil Nevin and Jesse Winker got hit hard. The Angels interim manager was suspended 10 games, while Winker was suspended seven games. Mariners shortstop JP Crawford, Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon (out for the season due to a wrist injury) and Angels coach Don Chiti all got five games. Angels relievers Andrew Wantz and Ryan Tepera were suspended three games apiece. Wantz was the pitcher who threw behind Julio Rodriguez in the first inning and hit Winker to start the second.
Outsider.com

Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Archie Bradley Fractures Elbow Trying to Hop Over Dugout Railing During Sunday’s Brawl with Seattle Mariners

When baseball brawls happen, injuries usually follow. Sunday’s fight between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels is no exception. Angels pitcher Archie Bradley hit the injured list with a fracture in his throwing elbow, the team announced. The crappy part is not only the two-plus months he will miss, but also how he got injured without really even taking part in the brawl.
CBS LA

Angels interim manager Phi Nevin suspended 10 games for brawl

Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a five-game ban from Major League Baseball for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl during the second inning of Sunday's game.Nevin and Winker were two of 12 players or coaches suspended between the teams, according to an MLB release Monday night.Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford received five games, Angels pitchers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Wantz were suspended for three, and Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez, Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and major league interpreter Manny Del Campo received two games.Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, who...
Larry Brown Sports

Angels reliever suffered big injury during brawl with Mariners

The wildest brawl of the MLB season so far has taken an unfortunate twist. Los Angeles Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad told reporters on Tuesday that reliever Archie Bradley suffered a fractured right elbow during Sunday’s brawl against the Seattle Mariners, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. Bradley has been placed on the IL and is expected to miss a couple months.
Yardbarker

Fielding Mistake Proves Costly in White Sox Latest Loss

Lucas Giolito started for the Chicago White Sox on Monday and looked to right himself after an abysmal five-game stretch. Giolito has not looked like himself since coming off the COVID IL and, after a shaky start, he looked like the pitcher of old. Unfortunately, for both he and the White Sox, they fell 4-3 to the Los Angeles Angels.
thecomeback.com

Frustrated Mike Trout tells Angels reliever he’s tipping pitches

After Tuesday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox, the Los Angeles Angels might consider asking Mike Trout if he wants to be the pitching coach. The Angels led 3-0 by were done in by a pair of five-run innings for Chicago. One came in the fifth innings, which gave the White Sox the lead. Two innings later, Chicago scored five innings to effectively put the game away. In the outfield, Trout noticed something — pitcher Elvis Peguero was tipping his pitches. It was clear to anyone watching the game that Trout was growing frustrated.
Yardbarker

Angels Fans Witnessed A Familiar Sad Theme On Tuesday

The Los Angeles Angels are lucky enough to have perhaps the two best players in all of baseball on their roster, those being Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. Both of them hit home runs last night in game two of the Halos’ three-game set with the Chicago White Sox.
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Athletics Monday

The Oakland Athletics did not include Stephen Vogt in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt will spend Monday's game on the bench as Sean Murphy starts behind home plate and bats cleanup for the A's. Vogt has 3 home runs in 52 plate appearances with...
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala sitting for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Zavala will move to the bench on Wednesday with Reese McGuire catching for right-hander Michael Kopech. McGuire will bat ninth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. numberFire's models project...
