Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison expressed concern on the City Council Message Board this week about “how the city is addressing the stability of our electrical grid, local outages,” and the impact that has on “marginalized communities at the greatest risk of heat-related illness or death.” She said her concerns arose from a situation with two elderly District 1 constituents who didn’t know what to do when their power went out last Friday. Like many days in June, the temperature hit 103.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO