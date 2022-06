GREAT FALLS, MT – To the applause of onlookers, the ribbon was cut on Sustainable Oils’ new 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art North America headquarters building in Great Falls today. Complete with plant breeding and research labs, the facility currently employs a staff of 13 and works with over 100 U.S. farmers to grow camelina – the plant used by their parent company Global Clean Energy to produce ultra-low carbon renewable fuels. Renewable diesel produced from camelina is a drop-in replacement for traditional diesel, but with fewer contaminants and far less emissions. In fact, camelina has the potential to receive the lowest carbon intensity score of available feedstocks on the market.

