Niagara's Giant Underground Tunnel Is Finally Opening & It Has Panoramic Views Of The Falls

By Madeline Forsyth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething big is opening in Niagara, and it will let you experience the falls in a whole new way. After much anticipation, The Tunnel at the Niagara Parks Power Station is officially launching on July 1. The massive attraction takes you deep underground where you can explore a historic...

Narcity

9 Gorgeous White Sand Beaches Near Vancouver To Hit Up All Weekend Long

Vancouver has so many stunning white sandy beaches that will have you feeling all the tropical vibes of a vacation, without having to buy a plane ticket. So, if you've been looking to make some fun plans with friends for the long weekend, you might want to check out some of these beautiful beaches near Vancouver.
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Grizzly Bear Infested Island on Earth

Grizzly bears are the largest predators in North America by quite a large margin. As such, it’s only fitting that the largest state in the United States has the largest number of them! Grizzlies or brown bears as they are often called, are amazing foragers and predators that live all over the Frontier State. Within the borders of Alaska, however, is an island with quite a reputation. Today, let’s discover the most grizzly bear-infested island on earth!
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Little-Known U.S. River Gorge That’s Deeper than the Grand Canyon

Discover the Little-Known U.S. River Gorge That's Deeper than the Grand Canyon. A gorge deeper than the Grand Canyon? Yes, it actually exists! Between Idaho and Oregon in the United States lies a fissure so wide and so deep that it actually rivals its Arizonan cousin. This canyon is as rich in history as it is impressive in size.
The Independent

Yellowstone flooding – live: Tourists warned National Park closed for months as video shows perilous escape

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Yellowstone National Park, as dangerous flood waters have knocked out bridges and roads, as well as causing mud slides.Heavy rains and snow melt caused the Yellowstone River to jump its banks, prompting widespread destruction and toppling riverside properties.All five entrances to the park, which gets hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, have been closed to visitors for the first time in 34 years. Officials say the landscape has ben changed “literally”.All visitors aside from a single group of backpackers have left the park, according to officials. Emergency crews are prepared to potentially rescue the group.The north entrance of the park is expected to be closed all summer as officials seek to repair damaged infrastructure. Read More Video shows large home slipping into river and floating away amid historic Yellowstone floodingYellowstone officials assess damage after historic floodsYellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000
Narcity

8 Huge Waterparks In Canada Where You Can Cool Off & Get Drenched This Summer

Hot summer days call for a splash, and there are tons of waterparks in Canada where you can escape the heat. Great for adults, families and swimmers of all ages, these waterparks across the country offer huge wave pools where you'll feel like you're swimming in the ocean, lazy rivers where you can float your troubles away and waterslides with speeds of over 60 km/h!
