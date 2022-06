17th-Century Palace, Barcelona, Spain (Vrbo): Eighty percent of becoming a queen is all about being born to the right parents at the right time. The luck of birth is not something we can help you with. But the other 20 percent, well, that’s a different story. That is all about the pageantry of being royal—the wardrobes full of designer gowns, the tiaras so blinged out they blind, and having a fabulous home that goes by the name “Palace.” While we may not be able to make you a Queen for Life à la Queen Elizabeth, we can make you the Queen of Vacation by introducing you to this gorgeous vacation home in Barcelona, your very own Palace.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO