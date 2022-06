The Montgomery County Division of MIBOR awarded scholarships to three local high school graduates. One graduating senior from each county high school was selected to receive $500 towards their education expenses. Criteria for the Montgomery County Division of MIBOR Scholarship were: submission of an academic transcript, list of extracurricular activities and completion of two essays describing themselves and responding to the statement: “Be the change you wish to see in Montgomery County.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO