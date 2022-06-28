Maple Grove Extension Homemakers

The June 13 meeting of the Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association was held at the Crawfordsville District Public Library. President Kathy Steele led the membership in the Pledge of Allegiance and an invocation was given by Lynn Robison. Summer birthdays were recognized. President Steele welcomed guests and turned the program over to Sue Mullendore for the memorial service for those teachers from our county who had passed away this past year. Those remembered were: Dixie Boyles, Shari Larew, Bob Baird, Bob Nabors, Bill Richmond, Andy Anderson, Curt Allen, Nancy Servies, Chet Henson, Dick Walke, Jim Spenser, Mary Lynn Harris and Wayne Tate. Many friends and family members of the deceased attended the ceremony and told the group wonderful memories of their loved ones.

