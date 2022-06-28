MacBook Air 15-inch: Everything we know so far

The 13-inch MacBook Air 2022 hasn’t been released yet but we’re already hearing rumors of a potential 15-inch MacBook Air. A number of reliable sources, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman , analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and display analyst Ross Young have all hinted at the possible upcoming Apple laptop.

According to rumors, the MacBook Air 15-inch will be larger than any MacBook Air ever released . The new notebook is expected to release in Spring of 2023 and pack the Apple M2 chip – and perhaps even the rumored M2 Pro processor.

Here’s everything we know about the 15-inch MacBook Air.

MacBook Air 15-inch latest rumors (June 27)

MacBook Air 15-inch could launch in Spring 2023

New laptop will reportedly measure 15.2 inches

15-inch MacBook Air likely to sport M2 chip

According to Mark Gurman (via MacRumors ), the 15-inch MacBook Air should launch in Spring of 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says a new 15-inch MacBook should arrive in the second quarter (or later) of 2023. Display analyst Ross Young also believes a new MacBook will arrive sometime in 2023.

None of the recent rumors hint at the 15-inch MacBook Air’s cost. But considering it's larger than the MacBook Air 2022, it should demand a higher price. The MacBook Air 2022 is $1,199, so we would expect a jump up to $1,399 or $1,499. For reference, the MacBook Pro 14-inch starts at $1,999 and the MacBook Pro 16-inch costs $2,499.

MacBook Air 15-inch design

The 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to be a larger version of the upcoming 13.6-inch MacBook Air. Specifically, the new laptop is rumored to measure 15.2 inches. As MacRumors notes, this would make it 0.2 inches smaller than the old 15.4-inch Macbook Pro. It should have thin bezels like the MacBook Air 2022.

Rumors say the 15-inch MacBook Air will be a wider version of the MacBook Air 2022, seen here at WWDC 2022. (Image credit: Future)

Instead of a tapered design, the new laptop should have flat edges like the new 13-inch Air and a function key row. The 15-inch notebook is also expected to have a 1080p webcam, upgraded speakers and MagSafe charging. But we would not expect an SD card slot or HDMI port like the Pros have.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will likely feature a 500-nit Retina display like the 13-inch MacBook Air. We don't anticipate a premium mini-LED as that will likely remain a MacBook Pro feature.

MacBook Air 15-inch specs

Mark Gurman’s report says the 15-inch MacBook Air will feature the M2 chip that debuted with the 2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch . Ming-Chi Kuo adds that Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook with M2 and M2 Pro variants. It’s possible this 15-inch laptop is the MacBook Air.

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

The MacBook Air 2022 packs an M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. We don’t have any information about the M2 Pro’s specs.

Outlook

Rumors about the MacBook Air 15-inch have just begun percolating. As such, there isn’t a ton of information to sift through. But given how impressed we were by the MacBook Air 2022 during our hands-on time with it at WWDC 2022 , we’re excited by the potential of a 15-inch version of the laptop.

We’re not too surprised to hear the MacBook Air 15-inch will sport the M2 chip, given how the M1 processor line has effectively run its course. Could there also be a configuration packing the rumored M2 Pro chip? We can’t say for certain, but it would be an interesting prospect. We’re also curious to see how many CPU and GPU cores this MacBook Air’s M2 processor stars with. It would be nice if it came with a 10-GPU core as standard similar to the MacBook Pro 2022.

We’ll update this page with any relevant rumors and news.

