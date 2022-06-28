ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

MacBook Air 15-inch: Everything we know so far

By Tony Polanco
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

The 13-inch MacBook Air 2022 hasn’t been released yet but we’re already hearing rumors of a potential 15-inch MacBook Air. A number of reliable sources, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman , analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and display analyst Ross Young have all hinted at the possible upcoming Apple laptop.

According to rumors, the MacBook Air 15-inch will be larger than any MacBook Air ever released . The new notebook is expected to release in Spring of 2023 and pack the Apple M2 chip – and perhaps even the rumored M2 Pro processor.

Here’s everything we know about the 15-inch MacBook Air.

MacBook Air 15-inch latest rumors (June 27)

  • MacBook Air 15-inch could launch in Spring 2023
  • New laptop will reportedly measure 15.2 inches
  • 15-inch MacBook Air likely to sport M2 chip

MacBook Air 15-inch release date and price speculation

According to Mark Gurman (via MacRumors ), the 15-inch MacBook Air should launch in Spring of 2023. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says a new 15-inch MacBook should arrive in the second quarter (or later) of 2023. Display analyst Ross Young also believes a new MacBook will arrive sometime in 2023.

None of the recent rumors hint at the 15-inch MacBook Air’s cost. But considering it's larger than the MacBook Air 2022, it should demand a higher price. The MacBook Air 2022 is $1,199, so we would expect a jump up to $1,399 or $1,499. For reference, the MacBook Pro 14-inch starts at $1,999 and the MacBook Pro 16-inch costs $2,499.

MacBook Air 15-inch design

The 15-inch MacBook Air is expected to be a larger version of the upcoming 13.6-inch MacBook Air. Specifically, the new laptop is rumored to measure 15.2 inches. As MacRumors notes, this would make it 0.2 inches smaller than the old 15.4-inch Macbook Pro. It should have thin bezels like the MacBook Air 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1pW4_0gO43osY00

Rumors say the 15-inch MacBook Air will be a wider version of the MacBook Air 2022, seen here at WWDC 2022. (Image credit: Future)

Instead of a tapered design, the new laptop should have flat edges like the new 13-inch Air and a function key row. The 15-inch notebook is also expected to have a 1080p webcam, upgraded speakers and MagSafe charging. But we would not expect an SD card slot or HDMI port like the Pros have.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will likely feature a 500-nit Retina display like the 13-inch MacBook Air. We don't anticipate a premium mini-LED as that will likely remain a MacBook Pro feature.

MacBook Air 15-inch specs

Mark Gurman’s report says the 15-inch MacBook Air will feature the M2 chip that debuted with the 2022 MacBook Pro 13-inch . Ming-Chi Kuo adds that Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook with M2 and M2 Pro variants. It’s possible this 15-inch laptop is the MacBook Air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IaHm_0gO43osY00

(Image credit: Apple via YouTube)

The MacBook Air 2022 packs an M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. We don’t have any information about the M2 Pro’s specs.

Outlook

Rumors about the MacBook Air 15-inch have just begun percolating. As such, there isn’t a ton of information to sift through. But given how impressed we were by the MacBook Air 2022 during our hands-on time with it at WWDC 2022 , we’re excited by the potential of a 15-inch version of the laptop.

We’re not too surprised to hear the MacBook Air 15-inch will sport the M2 chip, given how the M1 processor line has effectively run its course. Could there also be a configuration packing the rumored M2 Pro chip? We can’t say for certain, but it would be an interesting prospect. We’re also curious to see how many CPU and GPU cores this MacBook Air’s M2 processor stars with. It would be nice if it came with a 10-GPU core as standard similar to the MacBook Pro 2022.

We’ll update this page with any relevant rumors and news.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

These iPads just got huge price cuts at Amazon

Apple’s tablets usually don’t come cheap, but they’re more affordable thanks to some incredible tablet deals happening at Amazon today. The retailer has lowered the price of the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad by $20 to $309, from $329; the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2022 Apple iPad Air by $40 to $559, from $599; and the Wi-Fi, 256GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad Mini by $50 to $599, from $649. Like most Apple deals, these offers probably won’t last long because of the popularity of Apple’s products, so you shouldn’t hesitate to make your purchase if you see a deal that you like.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

Cheap laptop deal: Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79

We're just days into summer and clearance deals on laptops are trickling in. If you're feeling the pinch, this dirt cheap Chromebook deal is easy on the wallet. Best Buy currently offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $79 (opens in new tab). It typically retails for $139, so you're saving $60. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this laptop. Hands down, this is one of the best Chromebook deals you can get ahead of Prime Day.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day Apple deals 2022: Confirmed dates and best early offers for AirPods, iMac and iPhone

Can you hear that? It’s the distant rumble of Amazon Prime Day. It’s the whisper in the wind of deals, deals, deals. It’s the sound of the second biggest shopping event of the year (sorry Jeff), chugging along, getting closer and closer.Amazon has already announced that the two-day shopping bonanza will take place on Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 July this year, and now the event is now seriously thumping on the door, with early Prime Day deals already up for grabs. If you’re an Apple fan, you’re not going to want to miss out. While it’s difficult to know which...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

How to pre-order the new HTC Desire 22 pro smartphone

Don’t worry, you’re not alone in thinking HTC had stopped making smartphones. The company has been eerily quiet of late when it comes to mobiles, instead choosing to focus on its Vive line of VR headsets.But now it’s back with the new Desire 22 pro, a metaverse-focused handset with its own cryptocurrency and NFT wallet.Once a big name in the flagship smartphone market, with the original HTC Desire and then later with the One M8, HTC is headed in a different direction with its new model. Instead of pitting itself against Samsung and Google at the top end of the...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Young
Phone Arena

Apple’s Smart Folio covers for the iPad Pro now on sale with a 55% discount

Only for today, Woot is running one of the best deals on original Apple Smart Folio covers for the iPad. More precisely, Apple’s Smart Folio cover compatible with the 2nd-gen iPad Pro (11-inch) and 4th-gen iPad Air is currently down from $79.99 to $36.99. Additionally, the 3rd-gen iPad Pro (12.9-inch) has its compatible Smart Folio cover discounted from $99.99 to as little as $44.99!
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Apple's new M2 MacBook Air has a launch date, report says

When Apple launched its new MacBook Air with the M2 chip at WWDC in June, it never gave us an exact launch date, besides saying it's coming in July. Now, MacRumors says it has confirmed with a retail source that the new MacBook Air will get an official launch on July 15, with pre-orders starting a week before, on July 8.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Macbook Pro#Laptop#Apple M2#Macrumors#The Macbook Air 2022
The Verge

Amazon’s waterproof last-gen Kindle Paperwhite is nearly half off

Planning on bringing books to the pool or beach this summer? Get an affordable and waterproof e-reader instead. The last-gen version of Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is available at nearly half off its usual price. Regularly $129.99, right now you can buy the ad-supported, 8GB model with a green or red backing for $69.99 instead of $129.99 from Amazon. If you want more storage, you can buy the 32GB ad-supported model for $89.99 instead of $159.99 in black or blue, both of which are new all-time low prices.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Forget the Surface Book! This HP Pavilion 2-in-1 Laptop is $170 off

For anyone looking for great laptop deals, we’ve spotted a truly tempting proposition. For a limited time only, you can buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible Laptop direct from HP for just $530. At a considerable saving of $150, it makes embracing the 2-in-1 laptop world more affordable. We can’t guarantee how long this HP Pavilion x360 deal will stick around for, so read on while we take you through why it’s worth buying.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

M2 MacBook Air could hit shelves on July 15, with preorders on July 8

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's newM2 MacBook Air could find its way to customers and storefronts by mid-July. While we know that Apple...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Youtube
pocketnow.com

iPad Pro 2022: Everything we know so far!

The iPad Pro series has been one of our favorites due to the combination of hardware it has made available over the last few years. The devices part of the series tend to ship with some of the most powerful components from Apple's stables and, more often than not, provide an unmatched tablet experience.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

YouTuber tries to upgrade his old M1 MacBook Pro 13 to the brand-new Apple M2 processor

In the current era of soldered hardware components, upgrading notebooks has become practically impossible for most regular consumers. Although many laptop owners would already be content with upgrading the SSD mass storage or the memory of their beloved machine, a tech-savvy YouTuber has now taken on the seemingly impossible task of upgrading the processor of his M1 MacBook Pro 13.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Gen 2 iPhone SE can be yours for free right now

We have great news for those interested in upgrading their current iPhone, as the latest July 4th deals will let you get a second-generation iPhone SE and other great devices with huge discounts. First up, we have the second-generation iPhone SE that can now be yours absolutely free at Cricket...
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Brazil wants Apple to make USB-C iPhones

Brazil is considering forcing smartphone manufacturers to adopt a standard charging port on all their devices. The move comes in the wake of the European Union ruling mandating the use of USB-C for charging phones, tablets, headphones, and other accessories. US Senators are also urging a common charging standard on...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple AR/VR headset to feature powerful specs including M2 chip

Apple unveiled the M2 System-on-Chip in early June, with the chip powering the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro and redesigned MacBook Air. The first reviews for the M2 MacBook Pro already confirmed Apple’s claims surrounding performance and efficiency gains. Moreover, variations of the M2 should power future Mac and MacBooks. And if a new report is accurate, Apple’s first-gen AR/VR headset will feature powerful specs: the M2 chipset combined with 16GB of RAM.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

The Satechi Slim Dock sits perfectly on your Apple iMac’s base, giving you extra storage and ports

It’s also exactly the same size as the Magic Keyboard, allowing you to stack the two together, should you choose!. Designed to look as sleek as something Apple itself would release (it’s an art that Satechi has wonderfully perfected), the Slim Dock upgrades your 24″ M1 iMac with extra ports and even extended SSD storage. The Slim Dock comes with the same machined aluminum outer as the iMac itself and is available in the default silver as well the anodized blue to match your blue iMac. Rest it on your iMac’s base and it looks almost like a part of the machine. Once plugged in, it gives your sleek iMac the two things it lacks – a whole host of ports, and expandable storage!
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Google Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, MacBook Pro, and more

We have tons of great devices on sale to kick off this week’s best deals, starting with the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is now available for just $780, which translates to $119 savings on a new unlocked model with 128GB storage space. This deal is available at Woot.com and will be live until midnight, so you may want to hurry and get yours. Customers can purchase up to three of these devices, and the best part is that you also get three different color options to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy