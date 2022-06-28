Local woman injured in weekend shooting: Two suspects in custody

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a homicide in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias in West Bexar County, officials say. Officials said around 1 p.m. Wednesday, they responded to the area for shots fired. They said they are not sure about the details involving the shooting, but can confirm that at least two firearms were used since different calibers of shell casings were recovered.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO