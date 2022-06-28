Suspected mail thief arrested; passports and more seized

Police arrest man suspected of stealing mail in Bellevue. (Bellevue Police Department)

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A suspected mail thief was arrested early Monday after a Bellevue resident noticed the man on surveillance targeting his mailbox.

Bellevue police said the resident saw the person on surveillance video before 4 a.m. and called to report the incident.

Officers responded to the 300 block of 109th Avenue Southeast and found a car that matched the description given by the victim.

Police said they stopped the car and noticed a large amount of mail in the man’s car.

The driver gave officers permission to search the car and police said they found three U.S. passports, 23 credit and debit cards, 16 personal checks and hundreds of pieces of mail, which were seized.

Police said they also seized two black replica rifles.

The 33-year-old Tacoma man was booked into jail.

