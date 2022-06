The expansion of Nato following the alliance’s invitation to Finland and Sweden to become members has been viewed “negatively” by Russian ministers. Kremlin’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, was quoted by Russian state news agency RIA as saying that a growing Nato is “destablising”. He added that more members in the alliance does not add to the security of the nations. It comes as Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said he expects ratification of Sweden and Finland’s membership of the military alliance to be passed in record time, after Turkey dropped its previous objections against the countries joining. A last...

POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO