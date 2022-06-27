ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, ID

Garden City hosting new music festival

KTVB
 3 days ago

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — This Fall, Garden City will be hosting a new music festival from the creators of the Treefort Music Fest. Flipside Fest is a new neighborhood music and mural festival that will be held on September 23 through the 25 of this year. It will be an outdoor...

KTVB

This Day In Sports: One year in – the Broncos are out?

With about two hours to spare, Boise State University submits its formal resignation from the Mountain West Conference, effective June 30, 2013. The Broncos would have faced a penalty of at least $5 million had the university withdrawn with less than one year's notice. This came exactly a year after Boise State had joined the Mountain West amidst much fanfare following 10 years in the WAC. But the temptation of a spot in what was then a BCS league was too much for the university's administration to resist.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Boise State Football: 'Rodney Dangerfield' picked to win

Time out from the busy recruiting beat to check out one of the longest-running preseason college football magazines, Lindy's. Boise State is picked to win the Mountain Division of the Mountain West, but Fresno State is predicted to win the conference championship. The capsules are penned by conference beat writers, so they're interesting. There are these takes on the Broncos: "Offensive coordinator Tim Plough didn't seem to figure out which pegs worked best last season. There is still no way to tell if Andy Avalos is the real deal as a head coach after the lackluster 2021 campaign. Boise State doesn't enter this season with much buzz, and it seems like a New Year's Six Bowl is not a realistic goal." Wow. The Broncos must feel like Rodney Dangerfield — "no respect, no respect at all!" And they're picked to win the division.
BOISE, ID

