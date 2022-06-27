Verona Area Community Orchestra seeking members

Editor’s note: This letter was received prior to the June 24th Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Reading the letter in last week's Verona Press, I was surprised to discover that there are, indeed, six states where abortion is not restricted. The author failed to mention, however, that in 42 states, abortion is banned after the time of "fetal viability", typically 24 to 26 weeks, and in the case of Texas and Oklahoma, it is essentially banned altogether. I'd argue that no one is in favor of abortion. What I find baffling is that, so often, those who oppose abortion most stridently also oppose sex education and access to affordable birth control, the two best means of preventing unplanned pregnancies and, therefore, the demand for abortions. I was once asked to see an 11-year-old patient who was pregnant after having been raped repeatedly by a family member. After having been brutalized by him, her mother was wondering, should she now be forced, at 11, to bear his child? That meeting was a stark reminder that perhaps not all decisions about abortion are as black and white as we imagine them to be.

VERONA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO