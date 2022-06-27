ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Verona Area Community Orchestra seeking members

By Neal Patten Staff reporter
veronapress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a musician looking for a community ensemble experience, the Verona Area Community Orchestra may be for you. The VACO summer season for the string orchestra begins on July 20 and runs through August 10, which will...

www.veronapress.com

Comments / 0

 

veronapress.com

Summer Concerts in the Park series set for July

Prep those picnic baskets, fluff-up your lawn blankets, and dust-off your folding chairs – because four weeks of outdoor music are set to return to a Verona park next month. The traditional Concerts in the Park at Harriet Park are returning Thursdays in July at the 414 Mary Lou Street park.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Verona Bourbon Club seeking members

Do you like bourbon, like talking about bourbon, or like trying different bourbons? Maybe you just want to explore and see if you even like bourbon? If so, then the Verona Bourbon Club may be for you – it’s a group of folks that enjoy getting together to taste and talk about bourbon.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Jane M. Baker

Jane M. Baker, age 62 of Verona, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on February 13, 1960 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, the daughter of Ernest and Doris (Magnuson) Stuber. Jane graduated from Verona High School in 1978 and continued her education at MATC, graduating in 1980. On June 23, 1984, she was united in marriage to Gregory Baker at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Madison. Jane worked for Dr. Mark Bohl in Mount Horeb for over 15 years and volunteered her time to the Chloe Circle and prayer shawl group at St. James Lutheran Church in Verona. Jane enjoyed fishing trips “Up North” near St. Germain with her family, and considered Fallison Lake to be one of her favorite places to visit. Jane had many hobbies, including knitting and collecting all things flamingo. She also loved her canine companions, but most of all, she loved and cherished her two boys and her family.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Charting a path to wellness: New trail at Core Knowledge Charter school aims to promote mindfulness and physical fitness

Whether it's teaching each step of completing a Half Jack (begin by standing with your feet together and your arms at your side... bend your knees and jump...) or challenging you to be mindful (five things you can see... three things you can hear...) fitness of both the mind and body are set to be encouraged through a new trail system at Core Knowledge Charter School.
VERONA, WI
Verona, WI
veronapress.com

Pantry needs summer meal items for kids, paper bags

Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) operates one of the busiest food pantries in Dane County, helping address food insecurity in area communities brought on by high unemployment, low wages, inflation, rising gas prices, and other costs of living. The pantry has been seeing an increase in families visiting it in...
DANE COUNTY, WI
veronapress.com

Guest column: A challenge as big as changing the world

Inflation and steep gas prices decimate household budgets. More Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck. Neighbors with lower incomes suffer economic pain disproportionately. Badger Prairie Needs Network (BPNN) is serving more people than ever. By the end of this month, just halfway through 2022, we expect to serve 16,000 individuals. In comparison, we served just over 19,000 individuals in all of 2021. At this rate, we can expect to serve 70% more individuals by the end of the year.
DANE COUNTY, WI
veronapress.com

Swimming: Hawks Landing swims by Maple Bluff, West Side

The Hawks Landing swim team hosted a double dual against Maple Bluff and West Side swim teams on Saturday, June 18, at Hawks Landing in Verona. Lauren Konarske, 14, won the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1 minute, 4.74 seconds. She also won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.24). Kyrah Kittleson finished first in the 100 free (55.74)
x1071.com

Highway 23 Road Construction Update

Road construction continues on Highway 23 Between Darlington and Mineral Point. The current work on Galena Street in Darlington will continue through the end of July and crews will continue water main and storm sewer installation from Huntington Court to the south. Concrete sidewalk and driveway aprons will be formed and poured from River Street to Ravine Street on Thursday and Friday. On Highway 23, next week, crews are scheduled to remove remaining guardrail sections just north of Darlington along the Pecatonica River and north between Highway 39 and Mineral Point. The entire project is anticipated to be completed by October.
DARLINGTON, WI
veronapress.com

Boys tennis: Verona’s Mark Happel wins Big Eight Coach of the Year

Verona boys tennis coach Mark Happel was named the Big Eight Conference Coach of the Year recently. Happel helped guide the Wildcats to an 11-7 record and a fourth-place finish in the conference. “It’s a great honor to get this award,” Happel said. “This award is as much a team...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Basketball: Verona boys basketball building a foundation for growth

Finley Deischer doesn’t want to waste any time this summer. He’s looking at every time he steps on the court as a chance to improve his game. Deischer helped lead the Verona boys basketball team to a 3-1 record at the Cardinal Classic Tournament on Saturday, June 25, at Middleton High School.
veronapress.com

HTL baseball: Verona Cavaliers clipped by Bluffers

Pine Bluff/Mount Horeb scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to stun Verona 7-6 in a Home Talent League game on Sunday, June 26. Verona’s Justin Scanlon went 3-for-4 and Colby Davis was 3-for-5. Both Mason Fink and Tucker Teskey drove in two runs. The Cavaliers...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Letter: Abortion is typically restricted, and more complicated than we might imagine

Editor’s note: This letter was received prior to the June 24th Supreme Court decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Reading the letter in last week's Verona Press, I was surprised to discover that there are, indeed, six states where abortion is not restricted. The author failed to mention, however, that in 42 states, abortion is banned after the time of "fetal viability", typically 24 to 26 weeks, and in the case of Texas and Oklahoma, it is essentially banned altogether. I'd argue that no one is in favor of abortion. What I find baffling is that, so often, those who oppose abortion most stridently also oppose sex education and access to affordable birth control, the two best means of preventing unplanned pregnancies and, therefore, the demand for abortions. I was once asked to see an 11-year-old patient who was pregnant after having been raped repeatedly by a family member. After having been brutalized by him, her mother was wondering, should she now be forced, at 11, to bear his child? That meeting was a stark reminder that perhaps not all decisions about abortion are as black and white as we imagine them to be.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Baseball: Trio of Verona teams win Wildcat Walk-off titles

Three Verona baseball teams won championships in the Verona Little League’s Wildcat Walk-off Tournament on Sunday, June 26, at Ceniti Park. All four of Verona’s teams advanced to championship games. The teams that won titles are Verona 13U, Verona 11U and Verona 9U. The Verona Black 10U team finished second place. Three of the combined four home runs the Wildcat teams hit came on a breezy Sunday with the wind blowing out on some of the fields. It made for some perfect hitting weather after a rain delayed the start of the tournament on Saturday, June 25.
VERONA, WI

