The Prince of Wales has viewed sculptures dedicated to the work of NHS workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, met with Edinburgh-born sculptor Kenny Hunter at the city’s Royal College of Surgeons (RCSE) to learn about the artworks.Entitled Your Next Breath, a name inspired by a mindfulness video for NHS staff to encourage them to breathe when taking a break on shift, the artwork comprises four life-size figures in scrubs experiencing a moment of reflection after a day’s work in a Covid ward.Charles’s visit celebrated this week’s announcement that he is to become...

