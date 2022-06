Aldi has pledged to list the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on all packs of its own brand toilet roll in a bid to raise awareness of the disease.In an announcement on Wednesday 22 June, the supermarket said the change would support Bowel Cancer UK’s #GetOnARoll campaign after a recent survey by the charity found that almost half of UK adults cannot name a single symptom of the illness.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed every year.It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths in the UK after...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 7 DAYS AGO