Italian job: Is this year the best chance for a home win at the Giro d’Italia Donne?

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

For years now women’s cycling has largely been dominated by Dutch riders. The likes of Annemiek van Vleuten, Anna van der Breggen, Marianne Vos, and Chantal van den Broek Blaak have been the ones to beat and in recent years a new generation including Demi Vollering have come to the fore.

At World and Olympic championship level the team from The Netherlands was always packed with contenders, leading people to speculate every year that having so many potential winners could be to their disadvantage – something which began to become evident at the Tokyo Olympics.