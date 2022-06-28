LAFD Firefighters Douse Highland Park House Fire In 27 Minutes

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A fire at a house in Highland Park Monday was extinguished in 27 minutes by 32 firefighters.

The fire was first reported to be burning at the rear of the two-story home at 310 Newland St, near Garvanza Park, at about 5:35 p.m. according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The firefighters managed to contain the fire to the house and extinguished the flames at 6:03 p.m.

A woman who lived inside the home was displaced by the fire and treated at the scene for "minor medical complaints," Humphrey said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.