ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAFD Firefighters Douse Highland Park House Fire In 27 Minutes

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMuev_0gO3zhjx00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A fire at a house in Highland Park Monday was extinguished in 27 minutes by 32 firefighters.

The fire was first reported to be burning at the rear of the two-story home at 310 Newland St, near Garvanza Park, at about 5:35 p.m. according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The firefighters managed to contain the fire to the house and extinguished the flames at 6:03 p.m.

A woman who lived inside the home was displaced by the fire and treated at the scene for "minor medical complaints," Humphrey said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicagopopular.com

Horrific Hit & Run Crash Leaves 1 Dead

LOS ANGELES (CP) — LAFD and LAPD responded to a reported traffic accident. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with multiple power poles involved. Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle collision with multiple power poles involved. Firefighters found one victim at the scene beyond medical help. The victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Obera Washington Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Compton Avenue [Watts, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Century Boulevard Kills One 65-Year-Old Man. The accident happened at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard on June 25th at around 6:00 p.m. Furthermore, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle driven by Washington and an unidentified vehicle. According to authorities, 65-year-old Washington was thrown from his...
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Highland Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Second Alarm fire burns three abandoned buildings in Downey

Several fire departments were engaged with a multi-building, Second Alarm fire in Downey Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m., and quickly spread from the first, fully-involved building before spreading to a pair of adjacent structures in the immediate area on Erickson Avenue and Consuelo Street.All of the buildings were reportedly abandoned. As firefighters battled the fire, four different departments assisted in containment including Downey Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Santa Fe Springs, Fire Department and Compton Fire Department. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and no injuries had yet been reported. 
DOWNEY, CA
CBS LA

Father, son found dead on street in Chatsworth; police investigating as a homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street. A maintenance worker at a nearby mobile home park said he saw the car parked with the engine running and sun shades up at about 7 p.m. He said it was a normal occurrence, especially on a hot day. He heard yelling an hour later.When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Fatal Train Collision in Downtown Long Beach

A person was struck and killed by a Metro train near Pine and 1st street just after 4:00pm today. LBPD, LBFD are on scene of the fatal train collision with a pedestrian. Details regarding the crash were not available. All streets in the area are blocked. Investigation is on going,...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafd#Firefighters#Cns#Newland#Accident#Lafd Firefighters Douse
HeySoCal

Woman with gunshot wound found dead on 710 Freeway ramp

A 35-year-old woman who had been shot was found dead Tuesday inside a black SUV that crashed on an offramp from the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. Officers sent to the Anaheim Street offramp about 2:30 a.m. found Mercedes Mingo of Los Angeles dead at the scene behind the wheel of the SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LONG BEACH, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Two Overnight Shootings in Long Beach

Two unrelated shootings occurred within hours of each other last night leaving two people injured. The first occurred on the 22 hundred block of Locust avenue. at approximately 8:46 p.m, officers were dispatched to the scene regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival they contacted a female...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three LA County Convenience Stores Robbed in One Morning

Three convenience stores in LA county were robbed between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday. According to early reports from employees at each location, each convenience store was robbed by three individuals wearing dark clothing and masks. The first robbery occurred at an ampm, at 2488...
POMONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Homes evacuated as authorities discover large cache of illegal fireworks in Azusa

The Azusa Police Department evacuated houses in a residential neighborhood Monday afternoon after authorities discovered a large amount of illegal fireworks at a home. Officers began evacuating homes on the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street around 3:20 p.m., according to the Police Department. Investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the […]
AZUSA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Norwalk Shooting Leaves One Dead

NORWALK – Sheriff’s homicide detectives Tuesday are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue where they found the victim, who they say was between 35 and 40 years old, on the ground with gunshot wounds, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
NORWALK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Compton Avenue [Watts, CA]

WATTS, CA (June 27, 2022) – Saturday night, one victim was pronounced dead following a motorcycle collision on Compton Avenue. Authorities responded to the scene around 6:00 p.m., near Century Boulevard on June 25th. According to reports, the motorcyclist was traveling south when a northbound vehicle attempted to turn...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Rosemead Hotel

ROSEMEAD – A man found dead at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Rosemead was identified Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into his cause of death. Alberto Leyva, 33, was found dead at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday at the hotel in the 800 block of Montebello Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His city of residence was not known.
ROSEMEAD, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy