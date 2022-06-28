ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction on Wayne Ave. expected to cause delays

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
Dayton traffic Staff Photo

DAYTON — Construction on Wayne Avenue has begun near Wyoming Street as crews work on a water line project.

Crews will be working to replace 4,500 feet of water main from Lathrop Avenue to Edgar Avenue.

>>Dayton Traffic | News, Maps, Delays, Gas Prices

There will be some lane closures, and motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes during peak traffic times.

The project is estimated to last until December, according to a press release.

