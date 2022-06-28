Construction on Wayne Ave. expected to cause delays

Dayton traffic Staff Photo

DAYTON — Construction on Wayne Avenue has begun near Wyoming Street as crews work on a water line project.

Crews will be working to replace 4,500 feet of water main from Lathrop Avenue to Edgar Avenue.

There will be some lane closures, and motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes during peak traffic times.

The project is estimated to last until December, according to a press release.

