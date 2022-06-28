ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Final Week to Renew 2022-23 Basketball Season Tickets

University of Arkansas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter back-to-to-back historic seasons for both programs, there is even more excitement on the horizon for Arkansas men's and women's basketball this coming year. Season ticket holders can renew online now by logging on to their ticket account or contacting the Razorback Ticket Center by email raztk@uark.edu or phone at 800-982-4647...

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Class In 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Ohio State has been on a recruiting roll of late, and the Buckeyes' string of commitments has placed them atop the team rankings. Following tonight's pledge from four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, Ohio State now has the No. 1 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The Buckeyes (256.79 total...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Fayetteville, AR
College Basketball
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas College Basketball
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Neighbors
Person
Eric Musselman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas basketball’s SEC schedule is set and it’s looking good for the Hogs

With back-to-back Elite Eight seasons, Arkansas basketball is officially one of the best programs in the country. To keep it up, coach Eric Musselman has brought in six transfers and the No. 2 recruiting class in the country. Now he and the crew know who they’ll get during a bulk of their schedule. The SEC released conference opponents for all 14 teams earlier in the week. No dates are stamped, but the release allows teams to prepare for the opposition and fans and media to speculate on outcomes. Arkansas will likely to picked near the top of the SEC regardless of which teams are on the schedule, but it does appear favorable to the Hogs’ chances. The Razorbacks will get Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State and Ole Miss in Fayetteville and Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt on the road. The other five teams in the SEC – Kentucky, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Missouri – are home-and-home series for the Razorbacks. The 2022-23 season will mark the first year Arkansas and Kentucky have played twice in the regular season since 2014.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy