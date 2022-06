The Office of Undergraduate Research is pleased to call for research papers for the next issue [Vol. 21(2)] of the Inquiry Journal - an online publication aimed at showcasing the cutting-edge undergraduate research and scholarly activity at the U of A. The fall issue of the Inquiry Journal will be published in November/December 2022. Inquiry Journal welcomes contributions from U of A undergraduate students from all disciplines. Contributions to Inquiry Journal will include original research articles and presentations (including posters, research blogs, art exhibitions, audio and video presentations of theater and musical performances). Prior to publication, all research articles will be reviewed by selected panel of faculty with expertise in the relevant field. Inquiry Journal also aims to include information on research opportunities at other institutions and organizations. Additionally, the journal will highlight research accomplishments such as awards and scholarships won by undergraduate students.

