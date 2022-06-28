ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voivod need your help to build a monument to late guitarist Piggy

By Fraser Lewry
 2 days ago

Canadian prog metal icons Voivod have given their backing to a campaign to erect a monument to late guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour, who died of cancer in 2005. The organisers hope to raise $100,000 CAD to erect the eight-foot aluminium sculpture in D'Amour's hometown of Saguenay, Quebec.

The campaign is being organised by Hugo Lachance – drummer for Saguenay band WD-40 – alongside artist Fred Laforge and music journalist Yanick Tremblay.

The design of the monument is made up of layers of aluminium, and anyone who donates $200 or more to the cause will have their names engraved on one of the layers. Anyone contributing $5000 or more will have their name engraved on a commemorative plaque erected near the final installation. A Kickstrarter project to fund the monument was launched last month, and has raised over $20,000 so far.

“I find it quite sci-fi," says Voivod drummer Michel “Away” Langevin. "At first glance, I found it amazing for sure! It’s quite amazing at a technical level to see how well it's modelled.”

"[D'Amour's] posture represents a kind of inner well-being that emanates from his music and that's exactly what I see," adds singer Denis "Snake" Bélanger.

To support the project further, the organisers have engaged a number of  “ambassadors” from the world of metal to pay tributes to Piggy and to encourage fans to contribute. The ambassadors include members of Sepultura , Mastodon , Napalm Death, Darkthrone, Enslaved, Arch Enemy and Kreator. Each of the ambassadors have contributed video messages, which are being released on the Piggy Monument Facebook page .

The campaign closes on July 14.

Support the Piggy Monument Kickstarter .

IN THIS ARTICLE
