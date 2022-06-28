Gov. Justice Sets Time for Today's Press Conference

The personal information of every Californian with a permit to carry a concealed weapon was leaked on Tuesday, according to state authorities. When the Department of Justice launched its "2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal," which was supposed to "improve transparency and information sharing for firearms-related data," according to a statement released by California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office Tuesday. However, it was not supposed to include the personal information of concealed carry weapon permit holders. According to Fresno County Sheriff's office, the breach affects every Californian with a concealed carry permit including, but not limited to "a person's name, age, address, Criminal Identification...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO