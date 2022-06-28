ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Justice Sets Time for Today's Press Conference

connect-bridgeport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Virginia Governor Jim Justice will address the state with a...

connect-bridgeport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Lawsuit challenges abortion law, and Attorney General recommends legislative revisions

West Virginia’s longstanding law that makes abortion a felony is being challenged in court while the state Attorney General has concluded the law is valid but could also stand some legislative attention. Both developments occurred today as West Virginia grapples with the sudden reversal of 50 years of federally-guaranteed...
LAW
Metro News

West Virginians react to the death of Woody Williams

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Reaction is pouring in from across West Virginia following the death of Medal of Honor recipient and World War II veteran Hershel “Woody” Williams. Williams died early Wednesday morning at the VA Medical Center in Huntington that bears his name. State Adjutant Maj. Gen....
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active cases again under 2K in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus again dipped under 2,000, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday. The state reported 1,993 active cases statewide, down from 2,060 reported on Monday. The department also reported 564 new cases of the virus were received since Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvpublic.org

Justice Says $50 Million Contract Awarded For Corridor H Project

Gov. Jim Justice says a contract has been awarded for a major project on Corridor H. The nearly $50 million contract involves grading and drainage work for a three-mile section of the highway in Tucker County. The project will require moving 8 million cubic yards of dirt. For perspective, that’s...
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
CBS LA

Department of Justice leak reveals information on all concealed carry permit holders in California

The personal information of every Californian with a permit to carry a concealed weapon was leaked on Tuesday, according to state authorities. When the Department of Justice launched its "2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal," which was supposed to "improve transparency and information sharing for firearms-related data," according to a statement released by California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office Tuesday. However, it was not supposed to include the personal information of concealed carry weapon permit holders. According to Fresno County Sheriff's office, the breach affects every Californian with a concealed carry permit including, but not limited to "a person's name, age, address, Criminal Identification...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Reporter’s Notebook: Party time in West Virginia

For the last week or so, “party” has been the key word as West Virginia celebrates 159 years as a state, as I celebrate four years as your state government reporter in Charleston, and as both political parties make news for good and ill. I was expecting more...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Forrest Gump: Where is he now?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Last week, a West Virginia man passed through his home state on his cross-country running journey. Now, he is approaching the end of his journey. Michael Wardian, a Fairmont native, is running 3,200 miles from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware to raise money for World Vision, all while sporting long […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct Access#Governor Of Virginia#Live Feed#Politics State#Politics Governor#Press Conference
WTRF- 7News

Best school districts in West Virginia; Ohio County ranked

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

What are the fireworks laws in West Virginia?

The 4th of July is approaching fast and that means fireworks. In 2016, the fireworks laws changed to let West Virginians purchase and use consumer firework. “Consumer fireworks” means small fireworks devices that are designed to produce visible effects bycombustion that are required to comply with the construction, chemical composition and labeling regulations promulgated by […]
POLITICS
Lootpress

Court rejects pipeline’s request for new panel of judges

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has denied a request from a company building a natural gas pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia to have a new panel of judges reconsider permits that have been struck down repeatedly . The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is ready for new rollout 988 number July 16th

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — First Choice Services out of Charleston says it is ahead of the game when it comes to a new national emergency mental health hotline number that is being rolled out across the U.S. July 16th. Many county officials throughout the U.S. say they’re not ready for the new number to take […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WOWK 13 News

Man catches largest channel catfish ever in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced that another catfish record has been broken in the state. The 17-year record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia was broken fittingly on West Virginia Day, June 20, during free fishing weekend. Allen Burkett of Criders, Va., caught the record channel catfish […]
LIFESTYLE
Mountain State Spotlight

Politicians and national media focus on mass shootings. In West Virginia, most gun deaths are suicides.

On May 24, 19 children and two adults were killed by a teenager with an AR-style rifle at a Texas elementary school.  Two days later, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey used his Twitter account to argue against increased gun safety measures. When one Twitter user suggested a compromise, Morrisey told him to “hold the […] Politicians and national media focus on mass shootings. In West Virginia, most gun deaths are suicides. appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

How LGBTQ-friendly is West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has been ranked at number 40 on the annual State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index. The Index is an annual report from global business network Out Leadership, which works to “create return on equality” by teaching businesses about the impacts of LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion in the workplace. The report […]
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy