Doddridge County officials have decided to run a school board race over again because of an error on voting instructions for people who voted early. County commissioners made that decision this week. The vote on three seats, which was very close the first time, will be run again during the upcoming General Election. Commissioners specified that only the candidates who were already on ballots are eligible for the upcoming vote.

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO