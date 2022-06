The Play: Chicago Cubs (+1) and Los Angeles Angels (+1) With more than half of Wednesday's games scheduled for afternoon start times, I decided to focus on two night games -- the Chicago Cubs vs. the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox vs. the Los Angeles Angels. Both the Cubs and Angels lost on Tuesday, but I like them to at least cover the alternate run line of +1 on Wednesday. I'll get into why later, but for now, go to DraftKings and place this bet. The line is at +104, which means you make more than double your money if this hits. And if one hits and the other covers you still make money, and if they both cover but don't win you still get your money back.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO