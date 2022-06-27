ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

Paintsville Little League All-Stars

By Scott Ratliff
 4 days ago

The Paintsville Little League All-Stars began District Tournament play this weekend @ StoneCrest in Prestonsburg. * (8u...

Suspect Arrested /Identified in a Deadly Police Involved Shooting in Floyd Co.

An intense and sad situation took place last night in the Allen community of Floyd Co, as Law Enforcement Officers were shot at while attempting to serve a court-issued warrant on an individual. The incident began around 5 PM Thursday evening after Floyd Co Sheriff Deputies attempted to serve papers to a male subject at a residence in Old Allen, just off KY Highway 1428. The shooter, identified as Lance Storz, 49 of Allen, used a shotgun to fire multiple rounds at the Deputies and other Law Enforcment Officers that were at the scene. Storz then barricaded himself inside a home with two individuals, believed to be his spouse and his child, creating an active shooter situation, as well as hostage situation that lasted for nearly 5 hours. Storz would be taken into custody around 10 PM Thursday evening and his wife and child were safely removed from the scene.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Man Sentenced for 2017 Hit-and-Run in Floyd Co

A Floyd Co man was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident that happened on July 1, 2017 that killed 60-year-old Larry Hinkle. The driver of the car that hit and killed Hinkle was 27 year-old Kyle Collins. During Thursday’s sentencing, Collins apologized to the family. Collins received more than one year of credit for previous time served, and he will serve two more months before he is considered for parole.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
High-Speed Chase follows Theft Complaint in Pike Co

A Pike Co man is facing several charges following a Wednesday morning theft complaint that resulted in a high-speed Police Chase. According to the Pikeville Police Dept. the insident happened just before 6 AM Wednesday, June 29 when Officers received a report about a man trying to steal tools out of the back of a pickup truck. When Officers arrived at the scene they found and confronted the suspect, identified as 40 year-old Travis Reynolds of Pikeville, who would take off in his car, leading Officers on a high-speed pursuit through Coal Run and onto Cowpen Road.
PIKEVILLE, KY
PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

Johnson County Fiscal Court is hosting, in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District,an informational in-person and virtual public meeting on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. (EDT) for the Section 202 City of Paintsville, Johnson County, Kentucky Flood Risk Management Project. USACE has developed an Engineering Document Report (EDR) to supplement the approved Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed flood risk management improvements for the City of Paintsville and Johnson County, Kentucky. The EDR includes design revisions to the authorized DPR Recommended Plan and provides an integrated Supplemental Environmental Analysis (SEA), which describes the potential environmental effects resulting from the proposed changes. The EDR with integrated SEA can be viewed by visitinghttps://go.usa.gov/xJFqW.During the meeting,USACE will provide a project update and presentation on the proposed supplement to the DPR Recommended Plan as described in the EDR. USACE will also explain the potential impacts as documented in the SEA and facilitate public comments on the proposed action.Louisville District staff will also be available to answer any questions about the project following the presentation.Public input is critical for this process.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

