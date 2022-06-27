ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

AP PHOTOS: Amid conflict, pigeon keeping thrives in Kashmir

By MUKHTAR KHAN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KbcMH_0gO3w8fA00

As a teenage schoolboy, Syeedna Ismail Hussain Banday cultivated pigeon keeping as his favorite hobby in the heart of Indian-controlled Kashmir. Three decades later, though he went on to become a civil engineer and set up his own construction company, his untiring love for pigeons continues.

Banday, 44, is now a professional pigeon breeder and has his own flock of some 400 pigeons.

“These birds are integral part of my life,” Banday said. “They have made me a patient person and brought discipline in my life.”

The centuries-old tradition of pigeon keeping has remained ingrained to life in the old quarters of Srinagar where flocks of pigeons on rooftops, in the courtyards of mosques and shrines and around marketplaces are a common sight. Many of these are domesticated, raised by one of the thousands of pigeon keepers there. Every week on Friday and Sunday, various breeds of domesticated and wild pigeons are sold in an open bazaar, locally known as Pigeon Market.

Pigeon handlers release their birds into the air to intermingle with other pigeons. The birds are often accompanied by strays when they return to their coops, usually set up in the attics of homes. Unlike western countries where racing pigeons prevail, handlers say high-flying pigeons are preferred in south Asia.

Like Banday, 33-year-old Imran Ahmed Bhat, a cab service provider, is a keen pigeon keeper, describing it as “passionate work.”

“I had a baby pigeon whose parents died. I would chew grains and feed him,” he said.

As Kashmir’s protracted conflict continues, pigeon keeping has proliferated, particularly in downtown Srinagar, the heartland of anti-India sentiment in the disputed region split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both.

Since 1989, an armed rebellion backed by many Muslim Kashmiris has raged in the Indian-held portion of Himalayan Kashmir that seeks to unite the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Indian police have several times detained pigeons under suspicion of spying after the birds flew from the Pakistan side into Indian territory along the heavily guarded border.

Amid relentless fighting, long security lockdowns, regular shutdowns and protests that often would turn violent, many young men started raising pigeons as a hobby and part-time business by selling them.

But pigeon keeping is hard work. The owners brave curfews and harsh winters. They clean out coops, lug bird feed to roofs and provide year-round care for the pigeons, giving them vaccines and dietary supplements.

Banday said some of the pigeon varieties are very costly. He owns two “Teddy” pigeons that he said cost about $2,700 for the pair.

“For an ordinary person, they are almost the same. But some pigeon breeds are very sensitive and need meticulous care,” he said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Hindu man killed as religious tensions boil in India

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — Tensions were high Wednesday in the western Indian city of Udaipur, a day after police arrested two Muslim men accused of slitting a Hindu tailor’s throat and posting a video of it on social media, in a brutal attack representing a dramatic escalation of communal violence in a country riven by deep religious polarization.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigeons#Pigeon Keeping#Wild Birds#Pakistan#Indian
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

China envoy says Australia fired first shot with Huawei ban

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia had fired the “first shot” in its deteriorating relations with China four years ago when the then-government banned Chinese-owned telecommunications giant Huawei from rolling out the country’s 5G network due to security concerns, a Chinese ambassador said on Friday. Xiao Qian,...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Curfews
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Pets
Fox News

North Korea reports another disease outbreak amid COVID-19 wave

North Korea reported a new "epidemic" of an intestinal disease on Thursday, an unusual announcement from the secretive country that is already contending with a COVID-19 outbreak and severe economic turmoil. It’s unclear how many people are infected in what the official Korean Central News Agency said was "an acute...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Made in America, fired in the West Bank: The bullet that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Al Jazeera is airing an image of what it describes as the American-made bullet that killed its longtime Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank last month.The pan-Arab broadcaster said the bullet was a 5.56mm round shot by an M4 rifle often used by Israeli armed forces. The bullet was “designed and manufactured” in the United States, Al Jazeera reported.It cited a former Jordanian major general, Fayez al-Dwairi, as claiming it was the type of munition “used by the Israeli army”.The bullet, which often comes with a green tip, is often described as a “penetrator round”, for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Philippines protests new Chinese ‘swarming’ in South China Sea

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Philippines said Thursday it had filed a new diplomatic protest against Beijing over the alleged return of a massive Chinese fleet operating “illegally” around Whitsun Reef, within Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Philippine militants accused of beheading tourists surrender

Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.Almujer Yadah and Bensito Quitino gave themselves up to military officials in Jolo town in southern Sulu province and surrendered their assault rifles, Sulu military commander Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio and other security officials said. The officials did not provide details of how and when the surrenders were arranged.The two were briefly presented in a news conference in an army camp in Jolo and later turned over to police. Sulu provincial police chief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Villagers Cheer Indonesian for Capturing Big Crocodile With Rope

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Fellow villagers have praised an Indonesian man for capturing a crocodile longer than 4 metres (13 ft) on the island of Sulawesi using just a rope. The giant reptile can be seen in a video being secured around the jaws by Usman, who, like many Indonesians, goes by one name. Usman said it had been roaming the area for at least two days, frightening the inhabitants.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Sri Lanka suspends all sales of fuel for non-essential vehicles amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka is suspending the sale of fuel for non-essential vehicles for a few weeks as it deals with the worst economic crisis to hit the country since independence in 1948.For the next two weeks, only buses, trains, ambulances, and vehicles used to transport food will be allowed to fill up their tanks.Sri Lanka has asked all citizens to work from home and schools in urban areas have also been shut down – all in an attempt to conserve fuel and energy.Government spokesperson Bandula Gunawardana said on Tuesdat that the sales ban was to save petrol and diesel for...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Mohammed Zubair: Outcry after Indian police arrest prominent journalist and Modi critic

A Muslim journalist, who has been relentlessly reporting on disinformation and rising hate against minorities in India, was arrested by the Delhi police, days after he brought international attention to controversial remarks by a ruling party spokesperson against prophet Muhammad. Mohammad Zubair, co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News, was arrested on Monday following a complaint by a Twitter user over a satirical tweet posted over four years ago, allegedly mocking the Hindu god Lord Hanuman. Mr Zubair, who routinely calls out hate speech by Hindu fringe groups on the internet, has been charged with two sections of the...
INDIA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
70K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy